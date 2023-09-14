Recipe of the day: Healthy and tasty steak salad

Searching for a tasty meal option while also keeping an eye on your weight? Look no further − this steak salad recipe has got you covered.

As summer approaches, our bodies are starting to crave lighter, fresher meals that won’t weigh us down.

While maintaining our health and fitness goals is always a priority, it does not mean we have to bid farewell to the indulgent flavours we love.

In fact, we can strike a perfect balance by embracing the sizzle of succulent meat paired with the vibrant goodness of a salad.

Tonight, give yourself a chance to balance your diet with this easy steak salad recipe.

Try this tasty steak salad

Homemade Steak salad. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

For the steak

566g flank steak skirt steak, or hanger steak

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

For the salad

1 large red onion

1 pint cherry tomatoes

3 cups mixed greens chopped romaine, spinach, or lettuces of choice

3 cups arugula

113g crumbled blue cheese such as gorgonzola, divided

Extra virgin olive oil for grilling the onion

For the dressing

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon honey

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt plus additional to taste

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper plus additional to taste

Method

Prep the steak: With paper towels, pat the steak dry. Place in a large ziptop bag or large bowl, with the salt, pepper, balsamic vinegar, and oil. Seal the bag (if using), removing as much air as possible. Turn to coat the steak. Set aside at room temperature for 30 minutes or refrigerate overnight. Meanwhile, cut the onion into thick rings. Lightly brush each side with olive oil. Cut the cherry tomatoes in half. Make the dressing: In a medium bowl or large measuring cup, whisk together the balsamic, oil, Dijon, honey, salt, and pepper. Cook the steak and onion: Heat the grill over medium-high heat or heat the oven’s broiler. If using the broiler, line a rimmed baking pan with foil. Remove the steak from the marinade, allowing as much excess marinade as possible to drip away. Grill or broil the onion and steak, until the steak is medium-rare and the onion is charred on both sides − 3 to 4 minutes per side depending on its thickness, until the steak reaches 54°C on an instant read thermometer. (If you like your steak more well done, cook it 1 to 2 minutes more, but note that it will be tough). Place the steak on a cutting board and let rest at least 5 minutes. In a large bowl, place the mixed greens, arugula, halved tomatoes, half of the cheese, and the grilled onions (separate the rings as you add them). Add enough dressing over the top to moisten, then toss to coat. Divide the salad between individual plates, or place in the center of a large serving plate. Very thinly slice the steak across the grain. Serve on top of or alongside the salad. Sprinkle on the remaining blue cheese. Enjoy.

*This recipe was sourced from wellplated.com.

