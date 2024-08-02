Recipe of the day: Cape Malay curry-inspired South African seafood pot

Enjoy a fusion of flavours in one pot with this easy-to-make-recipe!

Indulge in a delightful fusion of flavours with this Cape Malay curry-inspired South African seafood pot dish.

This dish features mussels, prawns, and salami, perfectly cooked and served with freshly made roosterkoek and zesty coriander & lime butter.

Cape Malay curry-inspired South African seafood pot

Ingredients

Roosterkoek

1kg Eureka Easy Home Mix

1 Yeast sachet

700g lukewarm water

Coriander and Lime Olive Oil Butter

250g salted butter at room temperature

75ml Willowcreek Lime Olive Oil

75ml Willowcreek Coriander Olive Oil

20g Fresh Coriander

Fresh Limes

250g salted butter at room temperature

75ml Willowcreek Lime Olive Oil

75ml Willowcreek Coriander Olive Oil

20g 20g Fresh Coriander chopped

Fresh Limes

Cape Malay Inspired Seafood Paella Pot

2 large knobs of prepared coriander and lime butter

2 chopped onions

150g of Delico sliced salami sticks

2 grated cloves of garlic

2 large tablespoons of Cape Herb and Spice Cape Malay Curry

200g of large cleaned prawns

200g of large prawns shell on

200g of calamari tentacles and tubes (optional)

200g of half shell mussels

500ml of cooked long-grain white rice (Spekko is best)

250ml of prepared chicken stock

1 tin of chopped tomatoes

Sugar snap peas

Fresh chopped chillies, coriander, and lime to garnish

Method

Roosterkoek

Mix dry ingredients Slowly add water Knead Rise 15 min Shape into 8 balls − flatten with hands Prove for 30 min Medium to hot coals 35 − 45 min

Coriander and Lime Olive Oil Butter

Place butter in food processor Process for about 1 minute start adding the oil slowly and whip until smooth Add fresh coriander and a squeeze of lime juice Spoon into a butter dish, refrigerate, and use as required

Cape Malay Inspired Seafood Paella Pot

Place a large cast iron pot on a flaming fire Add butter and stir until it starts to bubble then add onions and fry until golden brown Slice salami and add to the onions followed by the garlic stir well Spoon the curry powder over the onion mixture and dry roast for about 2 minutes Add calamari to the pot cook for about 3 minutes followed by the calamari and then the mussels – remove the shell on the prawns for the garnishing process later on Spoon over the rice, chicken stock, and tomatoes and cook gently for no more than 5 minutes then add the sugar snap peas and stir though Garnish with the shell on prawns, chopped fresh chillies, coriander, and limes Serve with roosterkoek and butter.

*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.

