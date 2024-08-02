Recipe of the day: Cape Malay curry-inspired South African seafood pot
Enjoy a fusion of flavours in one pot with this easy-to-make-recipe!
Cape Malay curry-inspired South African seafood pot. Picture: Supplied
Indulge in a delightful fusion of flavours with this Cape Malay curry-inspired South African seafood pot dish.
This dish features mussels, prawns, and salami, perfectly cooked and served with freshly made roosterkoek and zesty coriander & lime butter.
Cape Malay curry-inspired South African seafood pot
Ingredients
Roosterkoek
- 1kg Eureka Easy Home Mix
- 1 Yeast sachet
- 700g lukewarm water
Coriander and Lime Olive Oil Butter
- 250g salted butter at room temperature
- 75ml Willowcreek Lime Olive Oil
- 75ml Willowcreek Coriander Olive Oil
- 20g Fresh Coriander
- Fresh Limes
- 250g salted butter at room temperature
- 75ml Willowcreek Lime Olive Oil
- 75ml Willowcreek Coriander Olive Oil
- 20g 20g Fresh Coriander chopped
- Fresh Limes
Cape Malay Inspired Seafood Paella Pot
- 2 large knobs of prepared coriander and lime butter
- 2 chopped onions
- 150g of Delico sliced salami sticks
- 2 grated cloves of garlic
- 2 large tablespoons of Cape Herb and Spice Cape Malay Curry
- 200g of large cleaned prawns
- 200g of large prawns shell on
- 200g of calamari tentacles and tubes (optional)
- 200g of half shell mussels
- 500ml of cooked long-grain white rice (Spekko is best)
- 250ml of prepared chicken stock
- 1 tin of chopped tomatoes
- Sugar snap peas
- Fresh chopped chillies, coriander, and lime to garnish
Method
Roosterkoek
- Mix dry ingredients
- Slowly add water
- Knead
- Rise 15 min
- Shape into 8 balls − flatten with hands
- Prove for 30 min
- Medium to hot coals 35 − 45 min
Coriander and Lime Olive Oil Butter
- Place butter in food processor
- Process for about 1 minute start adding the oil slowly and whip until smooth
- Add fresh coriander and a squeeze of lime juice
- Spoon into a butter dish, refrigerate, and use as required
Cape Malay Inspired Seafood Paella Pot
- Place a large cast iron pot on a flaming fire
- Add butter and stir until it starts to bubble then add onions and fry until golden brown
- Slice salami and add to the onions followed by the garlic stir well
- Spoon the curry powder over the onion mixture and dry roast for about 2 minutes
- Add calamari to the pot cook for about 3 minutes followed by the calamari and then the mussels – remove the shell on the prawns for the garnishing process later on
- Spoon over the rice, chicken stock, and tomatoes and cook gently for no more than 5 minutes then add the sugar snap peas and stir though
- Garnish with the shell on prawns, chopped fresh chillies, coriander, and limes
- Serve with roosterkoek and butter.
*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.Print
