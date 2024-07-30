Recipe of the day: Roasted tomatoes and chickpeas

A wholesome dish that brings the best of your garden to the table.

Perfect for a hearty lunch or a light dinner, this recipe combines the goodness of roasted chickpeas, courgettes, and cherry tomatoes with a delightful mix of spices and a zesty dressing.

This mouthwatering recipe takes up to an hour to prepare and can serve up to four people.

Roasted tomatoes and chickpeas

Ingredients

250g chickpeas, cooked

300g courgettes, cut into 2 cm pieces

400g cherry tomatoes

1 tablespoon coconut oil

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper salt and pepper

1 cup uncooked wild brown rice

2 handfuls rocket

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast

1 ripe avocado, peeled, pip removed, sliced

1 tablespoon buckwheat

1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds

Dressing

¼ cup olive oil

1 tablespoon tahini

1 teaspoon honey

juice of 1 medium-sized lemon

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Place the chickpeas, courgettes and cherry tomatoes into a large roasting tray and coat them with the coconut oil. Add the turmeric and cayenne pepper and toss until evenly covered. Season and pop into the oven for 35-45 minutes or until all the veggies are golden brown and soft. Keep an eye on them so that the chickpeas don’t burn and toss the veggies at the halfway point. Cook the wild rice as per the packet instructions. Once ready, set aside. Meanwhile, whisk all the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl. Once the veggies are ready, remove them from the oven. Add the wild rice to the roasting tray along with the dressing, rocket and nutritional yeast. Mix together until well combined. Transfer the salad to your serving dish. Top with the avo and sprinkle over the buckwheat and pumpkin seeds. Serve immediately.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

