Recipe of the day: Roasted tomatoes and chickpeas
A wholesome dish that brings the best of your garden to the table.
Roasted tomatoes and chickpeas. Picture: Supplied
Perfect for a hearty lunch or a light dinner, this recipe combines the goodness of roasted chickpeas, courgettes, and cherry tomatoes with a delightful mix of spices and a zesty dressing.
This mouthwatering recipe takes up to an hour to prepare and can serve up to four people.
Roasted tomatoes and chickpeas
Ingredients
- 250g chickpeas, cooked
- 300g courgettes, cut into 2 cm pieces
- 400g cherry tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- ½ teaspoon ground turmeric
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper salt and pepper
- 1 cup uncooked wild brown rice
- 2 handfuls rocket
- 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast
- 1 ripe avocado, peeled, pip removed, sliced
- 1 tablespoon buckwheat
- 1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds
Dressing
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 tablespoon tahini
- 1 teaspoon honey
- juice of 1 medium-sized lemon
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180 °C.
- Place the chickpeas, courgettes and cherry tomatoes into a large roasting tray and coat them with the coconut oil.
- Add the turmeric and cayenne pepper and toss until evenly covered.
- Season and pop into the oven for 35-45 minutes or until all the veggies are golden brown and soft.
- Keep an eye on them so that the chickpeas don’t burn and toss the veggies at the halfway point.
- Cook the wild rice as per the packet instructions. Once ready, set aside. Meanwhile, whisk all the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl.
- Once the veggies are ready, remove them from the oven.
- Add the wild rice to the roasting tray along with the dressing, rocket and nutritional yeast.
- Mix together until well combined.
- Transfer the salad to your serving dish.
- Top with the avo and sprinkle over the buckwheat and pumpkin seeds.
- Serve immediately.
*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House
