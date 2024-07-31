Recipe of the day: Crispy cheesy air fryer potatoes
Elevate your side dish game with these crispy cheesy air fryer potatoes!
This quick and easy recipe delivers a satisfying crunch and melt-in-your-mouth tenderness, perfect for any meal.
It combines the rich flavours of crispy bacon, creamy cheese, and vibrant peppers, all brought together with the perfect blend of seasoning.
Crispy cheesy air fryer potatoes
Ingredients
- 1 kg baby potatoes
- 250 g diced bacon
- 250 g smooth plain cream cheese
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp crushed garlic
- 1/3 cup plain yoghurt
- 1 cup chopped cheddar
- 1/3 cup yellow, red, and green peppers each
- 1/4 cup chopped parsley
- 1 tsp crushed chillies
- 1 tsp potato seasoning
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method
- Cut baby potatoes in half and dry fry them in the Airfryer at 180o C for 20-30 minutes or until soft on the inside.
- While frying potatoes, sauté the diced bacon in the olive oil until crispy.
- Remove from heat, add crushed garlic, cream cheese, and stir together until the cream cheese forms a paste from the residual heat. Set aside.
- Once the potatoes are fully cooked, add them to a bowl, then add the bacon and cream cheese mix. Pour in the plain yoghurt, peppers, cheddar, and seasoning and mix together well until combined.
- Sprinkle over with some leftover parsley and serve slightly warm.
*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.
