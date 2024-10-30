Recipe of the day: Chicken Rogan Josh

Transport your taste buds straight to the heart of India with this yummy recipe.

Chicken Rogan Josh is a classic Indian dish that features tender chicken thighs simmered in a rich, spiced tomato sauce.

Paired with freshly made yoghurt naan, this aromatic curry is perfect for sharing with family and friends or enjoying a cosy night in.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: 20-minute honey garlic shrimp

Chicken Rogan Josh

Ingredients

For the yoghurt naan

300 g (625 ml) cake flour

2.5 ml (½ tsp) fine salt

7 g instant yeast

30 ml (2 tbsp) butter, melted and cooled

30 ml (2 tbsp) warm water

200 ml full cream plain yoghurt

extra flour, for dusting

30 ml (2 tbsp) butter, melted for frying and brushing

For the Rogan Josh

30 ml (2 tbsp) butter

8 chicken thighs (about 1 kg)

salt and pepper, to season

1 medium onion, finely diced

5 ml (1 tsp) ground cardamom

2.5 ml (½ tsp) ground cinnamon

1.25 ml (¼ tsp) ground cloves

10 ml (2 tsp) paprika

10 ml (2 tsp) ground cumin

10 ml (2 tsp) ground coriander

5 ml (1 tsp) garam masala

5 ml (1 tsp) garam masala

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp crushed ginger

1 x 400 g tin tomato puree

250 ml (1 cup) chicken stock

100 ml full cream plain yoghurt

fresh coriander, to garnish

Method

Start by preparing the naan dough. Mix the flour and salt in a bowl. Stir in the yeast. Add the butter, water and yoghurt and mix into a dough. Add a few extra drops of water if needed and bring together with your hands. Tip onto a floured surface and knead for 5-10 minutes or until the dough is stretchy and smooth. Place in a lightly oiled bowl, cover and leave to rise in a warm place for one hour. To prepare the rogan josh melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a deep frying pan. Season the chicken thighs with salt and pepper and cook for a few minutes per side until browned and crispy. Remove and set aside. Melt the remaining tablespoon of butter in the same pan. Add the onion and cook over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes to soften. Add the dry spices and cook for a minute. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for further minute. Add the tomato puree and chicken stock to the pan. Stir and season. Add the chicken back in and allow to simmer for 30 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has thickened. Remove the chicken pieces and stir the yoghurt into the curry. Add the chicken back into the pan and heat through. Check the seasoning. While the chicken is simmering prepare the naan breads. Divide the naan dough into eight equal pieces. On a floured surface roll each into an oval 4mm thick. Brush a frying pan with a little melted butter. Place two pieces of dough in the pan and cover with a lid. Cook over a high heat for 2 minutes or until puled up and golden on the base. Flip the breads over, cover and cook for a further 2-3 minutes. Wrap in a clean tea towel while you cook the remaining breads. Brush the naan breads with some extra butter (optional). Garnish the curry with coriander and serve with the warm naan breads.

*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.

Chicken Rogan josh Author: Rediscover Dairy Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 30 ml (2 tbsp) butter

8 chicken thighs (about 1 kg)

salt and pepper, to season

1 medium onion, finely diced

5 ml (1 tsp) ground cardamom

2.5 ml (½ tsp) ground cinnamon

1.25 ml (¼ tsp) ground cloves

10 ml (2 tsp) paprika

10 ml (2 tsp) ground cumin

10 ml (2 tsp) ground coriander

5 ml (1 tsp) garam masala

5 ml (1 tsp) garam masala

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp crushed ginger

1 x 400 g tin tomato puree

250 ml (1 cup) chicken stock

100 ml full cream plain yoghurt

fresh coriander, to garnish

Instructions Start by preparing the naan dough. Mix the flour and salt in a bowl. Stir in the yeast. Add the butter, water and yoghurt and mix into a dough. Add a few extra drops of water if needed and bring together with your hands. Tip onto a floured surface and knead for 5-10 minutes or until the dough is stretchy and smooth. Place in a lightly oiled bowl, cover and leave to rise in a warm place for one hour. To prepare the rogan josh melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a deep frying pan. Season the chicken thighs with salt and pepper and cook for a few minutes per side until browned and crispy. Remove and set aside. Melt the remaining tablespoon of butter in the same pan. Add the onion and cook over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes to soften. Add the dry spices and cook for a minute. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for further minute. Add the tomato puree and chicken stock to the pan. Stir and season. Add the chicken back in and allow to simmer for 30 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has thickened. Remove the chicken pieces and stir the yoghurt into the curry. Add the chicken back into the pan and heat through. Check the seasoning. While the chicken is simmering prepare the naan breads. Divide the naan dough into eight equal pieces. On a floured surface roll each into an oval 4mm thick. Brush a frying pan with a little melted butter. Place two pieces of dough in the pan and cover with a lid. Cook over a high heat for 2 minutes or until puled up and golden on the base. Flip the breads over, cover and cook for a further 2-3 minutes. Wrap in a clean tea towel while you cook the remaining breads. Brush the naan breads with some extra butter (optional). Garnish the curry with coriander and serve with the warm naan breads.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Campfire pot roast