Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

30 Oct 2024

11:24 am

Recipe of the day: Chicken Rogan Josh

Transport your taste buds straight to the heart of India with this yummy recipe.

Chicken Rogan josh

Chicken Rogan josh, Picture: Supplied

Chicken Rogan Josh is a classic Indian dish that features tender chicken thighs simmered in a rich, spiced tomato sauce.

Paired with freshly made yoghurt naan, this aromatic curry is perfect for sharing with family and friends or enjoying a cosy night in.

Chicken Rogan Josh

Ingredients

For the yoghurt naan

  • 300 g (625 ml) cake flour
  • 2.5 ml (½ tsp) fine salt
  • 7 g instant yeast
  • 30 ml (2 tbsp) butter, melted and cooled
  • 30 ml (2 tbsp) warm water
  • 200 ml full cream plain yoghurt
  • extra flour, for dusting
  • 30 ml (2 tbsp) butter, melted for frying and brushing

For the Rogan Josh

  • 30 ml (2 tbsp) butter
  • 8 chicken thighs (about 1 kg)
  • salt and pepper, to season
  • 1 medium onion, finely diced
  • 5 ml (1 tsp) ground cardamom
  • 2.5 ml (½ tsp) ground cinnamon
  • 1.25 ml (¼ tsp) ground cloves
  • 10 ml (2 tsp) paprika
  • 10 ml (2 tsp) ground cumin
  • 10 ml (2 tsp) ground coriander
  • 5 ml (1 tsp) garam masala
  • 5 ml (1 tsp) garam masala
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tsp crushed ginger
  • 1 x 400 g tin tomato puree
  • 250 ml (1 cup) chicken stock
  • 100 ml full cream plain yoghurt
  • fresh coriander, to garnish

Method

  1. Start by preparing the naan dough. Mix the flour and salt in a bowl. Stir in the yeast.
  2. Add the butter, water and yoghurt and mix into a dough.
  3. Add a few extra drops of water if needed and bring together with your hands.
  4. Tip onto a floured surface and knead for 5-10 minutes or until the dough is stretchy and smooth.
  5. Place in a lightly oiled bowl, cover and leave to rise in a warm place for one hour.
  6. To prepare the rogan josh melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a deep frying pan.
  7. Season the chicken thighs with salt and pepper and cook for a few minutes per side until browned and crispy. Remove and set aside.
  8. Melt the remaining tablespoon of butter in the same pan. Add the onion and cook over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes to soften.
  9. Add the dry spices and cook for a minute. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for further minute.
  10. Add the tomato puree and chicken stock to the pan. Stir and season.
  11. Add the chicken back in and allow to simmer for 30 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has thickened.
  12. Remove the chicken pieces and stir the yoghurt into the curry. Add the chicken back into the pan and heat through. Check the seasoning.
  13. While the chicken is simmering prepare the naan breads. Divide the naan dough into eight equal pieces.
  14. On a floured surface roll each into an oval 4mm thick. Brush a frying pan with a little melted butter.
  15. Place two pieces of dough in the pan and cover with a lid. Cook over a high heat for 2 minutes or until puled up and golden on the base.
  16. Flip the breads over, cover and cook for a further 2-3 minutes. Wrap in a clean tea towel while you cook the remaining breads.
  17. Brush the naan breads with some extra butter (optional). Garnish the curry with coriander and serve with the warm naan breads.

*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.

Chicken Rogan josh

Chicken Rogan josh

  • Author: Rediscover Dairy

Ingredients

    • 30 ml (2 tbsp) butter

    • 8 chicken thighs (about 1 kg)

    • salt and pepper, to season

    • 1 medium onion, finely diced

    • 5 ml (1 tsp) ground cardamom

    • 2.5 ml (½ tsp) ground cinnamon

    • 1.25 ml (¼ tsp) ground cloves

    • 10 ml (2 tsp) paprika

    • 10 ml (2 tsp) ground cumin

    • 10 ml (2 tsp) ground coriander

    • 5 ml (1 tsp) garam masala

    • 5 ml (1 tsp) garam masala

    • 2 cloves garlic, minced

    • 2 tsp crushed ginger

    • 1 x 400 g tin tomato puree

    • 250 ml (1 cup) chicken stock

    • 100 ml full cream plain yoghurt

    • fresh coriander, to garnish

Instructions

  1. Start by preparing the naan dough. Mix the flour and salt in a bowl. Stir in the yeast.

  2. Add the butter, water and yoghurt and mix into a dough.

  3. Add a few extra drops of water if needed and bring together with your hands.

  4. Tip onto a floured surface and knead for 5-10 minutes or until the dough is stretchy and smooth.

  5. Place in a lightly oiled bowl, cover and leave to rise in a warm place for one hour.

  6. To prepare the rogan josh melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a deep frying pan.

  7. Season the chicken thighs with salt and pepper and cook for a few minutes per side until browned and crispy. Remove and set aside.

  8. Melt the remaining tablespoon of butter in the same pan. Add the onion and cook over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes to soften.

  9. Add the dry spices and cook for a minute. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for further minute.

  10. Add the tomato puree and chicken stock to the pan. Stir and season.

  11. Add the chicken back in and allow to simmer for 30 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has thickened.

  12. Remove the chicken pieces and stir the yoghurt into the curry. Add the chicken back into the pan and heat through. Check the seasoning.

  13. While the chicken is simmering prepare the naan breads. Divide the naan dough into eight equal pieces.

  14. On a floured surface roll each into an oval 4mm thick. Brush a frying pan with a little melted butter.

  15. Place two pieces of dough in the pan and cover with a lid. Cook over a high heat for 2 minutes or until puled up and golden on the base.

  16. Flip the breads over, cover and cook for a further 2-3 minutes. Wrap in a clean tea towel while you cook the remaining breads.

  17. Brush the naan breads with some extra butter (optional). Garnish the curry with coriander and serve with the warm naan breads.

