Recipe of the day: Chicken Rogan Josh
Transport your taste buds straight to the heart of India with this yummy recipe.
Chicken Rogan josh, Picture: Supplied
Chicken Rogan Josh is a classic Indian dish that features tender chicken thighs simmered in a rich, spiced tomato sauce.
Paired with freshly made yoghurt naan, this aromatic curry is perfect for sharing with family and friends or enjoying a cosy night in.
Chicken Rogan Josh
Ingredients
For the yoghurt naan
- 300 g (625 ml) cake flour
- 2.5 ml (½ tsp) fine salt
- 7 g instant yeast
- 30 ml (2 tbsp) butter, melted and cooled
- 30 ml (2 tbsp) warm water
- 200 ml full cream plain yoghurt
- extra flour, for dusting
- 30 ml (2 tbsp) butter, melted for frying and brushing
For the Rogan Josh
- 30 ml (2 tbsp) butter
- 8 chicken thighs (about 1 kg)
- salt and pepper, to season
- 1 medium onion, finely diced
- 5 ml (1 tsp) ground cardamom
- 2.5 ml (½ tsp) ground cinnamon
- 1.25 ml (¼ tsp) ground cloves
- 10 ml (2 tsp) paprika
- 10 ml (2 tsp) ground cumin
- 10 ml (2 tsp) ground coriander
- 5 ml (1 tsp) garam masala
- 5 ml (1 tsp) garam masala
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tsp crushed ginger
- 1 x 400 g tin tomato puree
- 250 ml (1 cup) chicken stock
- 100 ml full cream plain yoghurt
- fresh coriander, to garnish
Method
- Start by preparing the naan dough. Mix the flour and salt in a bowl. Stir in the yeast.
- Add the butter, water and yoghurt and mix into a dough.
- Add a few extra drops of water if needed and bring together with your hands.
- Tip onto a floured surface and knead for 5-10 minutes or until the dough is stretchy and smooth.
- Place in a lightly oiled bowl, cover and leave to rise in a warm place for one hour.
- To prepare the rogan josh melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a deep frying pan.
- Season the chicken thighs with salt and pepper and cook for a few minutes per side until browned and crispy. Remove and set aside.
- Melt the remaining tablespoon of butter in the same pan. Add the onion and cook over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes to soften.
- Add the dry spices and cook for a minute. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for further minute.
- Add the tomato puree and chicken stock to the pan. Stir and season.
- Add the chicken back in and allow to simmer for 30 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has thickened.
- Remove the chicken pieces and stir the yoghurt into the curry. Add the chicken back into the pan and heat through. Check the seasoning.
- While the chicken is simmering prepare the naan breads. Divide the naan dough into eight equal pieces.
- On a floured surface roll each into an oval 4mm thick. Brush a frying pan with a little melted butter.
- Place two pieces of dough in the pan and cover with a lid. Cook over a high heat for 2 minutes or until puled up and golden on the base.
- Flip the breads over, cover and cook for a further 2-3 minutes. Wrap in a clean tea towel while you cook the remaining breads.
- Brush the naan breads with some extra butter (optional). Garnish the curry with coriander and serve with the warm naan breads.
*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.
