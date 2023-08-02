Recipe of the day: Three course winter meal that pairs perfectly with Windhoek Lager and Windhoek Draught

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Chef Lufuno Sinthumule, also known as Chef Funi, is a culinary expert known for his simple and creative cooking style.

For these freezing winter nights, he has prepared three delicious courses that go perfectly with Windhoek Lager and Windhoek Draught.

Brace yourself to enjoy tasty Braised Beef Short Ribs, yummy Snoek Fishcakes, and a creamy Samp Bake with the authentic taste of Chakalaka.

How to make Snoek Fishcakes

Snoek fishcakes served with sweet potato skin. Picture: Chef Funi

Ingredients

2 medium onions, finely chopped

3 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

400 g smoked snoek, finely flaked

200 g smoked salmon, finely chopped

6 sprigs of thyme, finely chopped

¼ cup flour

4 large eggs

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

2 medium eggs, beaten

200 g breadcrumbs (panko)

½ cup olive oil

300 ml mayonnaise

4 lemons, cut into wedges or any shapes

Method

In a large bowl combine onion, garlic, snoek, salmon, thyme, flour, and eggs. Mix well, season with salt and black pepper to taste, and divide mixture into 12–20 portions, rolling each portion into a ball. Dip each ball in the beaten egg and then into the breadcrumbs. Heat the oil in a frying pan on a high heat until it’s hot and fry the fishcakes for about 3-5 minutes on each side or until golden brown and crispy. Serve with fried sweet potatoes chips, homemade aioli, and lemon wedges. Pair with Windhoek Premium Lager.

How to make a Creamy Samp Bake with Chakalaka

Creamy Samp Bake with Chakalaka. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

500 g samp

2 l cold water

50 g butter

2 Tbsp cooking oil

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, chopped

1 cup ready-made chakalaka

1 cup chicken stock/water

500 ml (2 cups) fresh cream

Pinch salt and black pepper

100 g cheddar cheese, grated

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Soak the samp in cold water overnight. Drain the samp. Place the samp in a large saucepan, cover with cold water and cook until tender. Season with salt and butter. Fry the onion and garlic for a few minutes then add the chakalaka and chicken stock. Simmer on a low heat until the stock reduces by half. Stir in the samp and arrange the mixture in an ovenproof dish or individual moulds. Pour the cream over the samp and prick with a fork. Sprinkle the cheese on top and bake for 20–25 minutes. Pair with Windhoek Premium Lager.

How to make a Braised Beef Short Ribs

Braised Beef Short Ribs. Picture: Chef Funi

Ingredients

2.5 kg bone-in beef short ribs (thick cuts)

2 tsp each of salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 Tbsp vegetable oil

1 Tbsp freshly chopped thyme

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 medium carrots, peeled and sliced on the diagonal

1 large celery stalk, finely chopped

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

3 Tbsp flour

125 ml (½ cup) Worcester sauce or red wine

500 ml (2 cups) beef stock

125 ml (½ cup) water

2 Tbsp tomato puree

3 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

3 bay leaves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2-3 sprigs of fresh thyme

Method

In a large bowl, season the meat generously with salt and black pepper, add thyme and paprika. Rub the seasoning all over the ribs. Cover and refrigerate for about 1-2 hours. Heat the oil in a large oven safe pot over a medium-high heat. Working in batches to avoid crowding, sear the short ribs on all sides until they are browned and crispy on the outside. This will take about 5 minutes per batch. Remove the ribs from the pot and set aside. In the same pot, add the chopped onion, carrots, and celery. Sauté the vegetables until they are softened and lightly brown, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and sprinkle with flour and continue to cook until the flour is lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Pour in the Worcester sauce or the wine and scrape the bottom of the pot to release any brown bits. Allow to simmer for a few minutes until it has reduced slightly. Add the beef stock, water, tomato puree, vinegar, bay leaves, salt and black pepper, and thyme sprigs. Return the ribs and any collected juices to the pot and spoon the liquid over the meat. Cover and place in a preheated oven of 180°C and cook for about 2.5 hours, or until the meat is tender and falling of the bone. Once the short ribs are perfectly cooked, remove them from the pot and set aside. Skim any excess fat from the surface of the cooking liquid. Strain the cooking liquid into a saucepan and simmer it over a medium heat until it has reduced and slightly thickened. Serve the short ribs with the braising sauce and accompany them with parmesan mashed potatoes and rocket salad. Garnish with the remaining fresh thyme leaves. Pair with Windhoek Premium Draught.

How to make Rocket Salad with Pecorino

Ingredients

2 handful pistachio nuts

½ cup (125 ml) olive oil

¼ cup (60 ml) red wine vinegar

¼ cup (60 ml) balsamic vinegar

1 tsp freshly ground pepper

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp Dijon mustard

300 g rocket leaves 150 g pecorino or any hard cheese

Method

In a medium saucepan over a medium heat, toast the nuts lightly, shaking the pan gently, until light golden, about 2-3 minutes. Transfer to a plate and set aside. In a large bowl, combine the olive oil, vinegars, salt and pepper, and mustard and mix well with a fork or whisk. Add the rocket and toss to coat evenly. Using a vegetable peeler, shave the cheese into thin ribbons and sprinkle with nuts on top and serve.

How to make a Apple-Pear Crumble

Apple-Pear Crumble. Picture: Chef Funi

Ingredients

500 g apples, peeled

500 g pears, peeled

30 ml lemon juice

30 ml orange juice

1 cup (120 g) self-raising wheat flour

60 g cold butter or baking margarine, cut into cubes

¼ cup light brown sugar

2 Tbsp Pistachio nuts, chopped

Mascarpone cheese for serving

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Butter or spray the individual moulds or large baking dish. Halve and core the apples and pears and cut into cubes. Arrange the fruit in the prepared dish. Drizzle with the lemon and orange juice and spread the fruits evenly in the dish. In a medium bowl, combine the flour and sugar together. Add the butter or margarine to the flour and mix using either the tips of your fingers, a pastry blender or 2 knives, cutting the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add the nuts and mix with a fork or your fingertips. Spread the topping evenly over the fruit. Bake the crumble until the top is golden and the fruit juices are bubbling around the edges, about 35-40 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave to cool on a wire rack for about 10-15 minutes. Serve warm with a dollop of mascarpone cheese. Pair with Windhoek Premium Lager.

*This recipe was sourced from Chef Funi

