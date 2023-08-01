Recipe of the day: Chicken and egg potjie with dombolo

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Embrace the warmth of winter nights with a comforting dish that brings loved ones together: Chicken and Egg Potjie with Dombolo.

Inspired by traditional South African cooking, this hearty potjie combines tender chicken, aromatic spices, and perfectly boiled eggs in a luscious gravy.

Topped with light and fluffy dombolo dumplings, it’s a rustic masterpiece that warms both body and soul.

How to make a Chicken and egg potjie with dombolo

Ingredients

For the Potjie

Sunflower oil, for frying

8 chicken pieces (for a healthier option: remove skin)

Salt and pepper

2 onions, chopped

3 carrots, cut into 3cm pieces

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1.25 L (5 cups) hot chicken stock

2 sprigs thyme + extra

2 eggs, beaten

60 ml (¼ cup) chutney

For the Dumplings

500 ml (2 cups) self-raising flour

5 ml (1 tsp) salt

2 eggs, beaten

125 ml (½ cup) milk (for a healthier option: low-fat milk)

Method

For the potjie, heat a splash of oil in a 23cm flat-bottomed cast iron potjie over medium-hot coals and fry the chicken for about five minutes or until browned all over. Season with salt and pepper. Stir through the onions and fry for five minutes until browned. Add the carrots, garlic, 1 L (4 cups) of the stock and thyme. Bring to a simmer, cover with a lid and cook for about 45 minutes or until tender. Slowly add the eggs into the remaining 250ml (1 cup) hot stock while beating to create small egg drops. Stir in the chutney and add to the potjie. Bring to a simmer. For the dumplings, combine the flour and salt. Make a well in the centre and stir in the eggs and milk with a fork until just combined (the dough will be sticky). Use two tablespoons to scoop balls of the dough onto the top of the stew. Cook, covered for about 15 minutes or until dumplings are cooked. Serve sprinkled with extra thyme.

*This recipe was sourced from The South African Poultry Association (SAPA)

Image credit by The South African Poultry Association (SAPA)

