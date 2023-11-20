Recipes

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

20 Nov 2023

02:41 pm

Recipe of the day: Fish in white sauce

Say goodbye to kitchen stress and hello to a cosy, fuss-free dinner. Make this Monday a breeze with this Fish in white sauce recipe.

Homemade Fish in white sauce

Homemade Fish in white sauce. Picture: iStock

On a Monday night, who has time for complicated cooking? Definitely not you!

Let’s keep it easy and tasty with our go-to recipe: Fish in White Sauce.

It’s like a Monday night hero—simple, delicious, and ready in no time.

How to make a Fish in white sauce

Homemade Fish in white sauce. Picture: iStock
Homemade Fish in white sauce. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

  • 8 fillets Fish (marinate in lemon juice and salt for 20 minutes & rinse)
  • Oil (a thin layer in a frying pan)
  • 2 cups milk
  • 2 tbsp refinedflour
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/4 Pissi kali mirch

Method

  1. Wipe fish dry. Heat the oil and add the fish over high heat. Brown on both sides, then cook over low heat till cooked. Keep aside.
  2. To make the sauce, melt the butter and add the refined flour, keeping the heat low. Saute till just a suggestion of brown.
  3. Take the pan off the fire and add the milk very gradually, stirring vigorously all the time.
  4. Put the pan over the fire again and let it come to a boil, stirring often to avoid scorching.
  5. When it comes to a boil, lower the heat and simmer for 1-2 minutes, continuing to stir.
  6. Add the salt and pepper. Place the fish on a serving dish and pour the white sauce over it.
  7. Garnish with cheese if you like.

Fish in white sauce

Homemade Fish in white sauce

  • Author: Niru Gupta
  • Prep Time: 20 Minutes
  • Cook Time: 30 Minutes
  • Total Time: 50 Minutes

Ingredients

Scale
  • 8 fillets Fish (marinate in lemon juice and salt for 20 minutes & rinse)
  • Oil (a thin layer in a frying pan)
  • 2 cups milk
  • 2 tbsp refinedflour
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/4 Pissi kali mirch

Instructions

1.Wipe fish dry. Heat the oil and add the fish over high heat. Brown on both sides, then cook over low heat till cooked. Keep aside.

2.To make the sauce, melt the butter and add the refined flour, keeping the heat low. Saute till just a suggestion of brown.

3.Take the pan off the fire and add the milk very gradually, stirring vigorously all the time.

4.Put the pan over the fire again and let it come to a boil, stirring often to avoid scorching.

5.When it comes to a boil, lower the heat and simmer for 1-2 minutes, continuing to stir.

6.Add the salt and pepper. Place the fish on a serving dish and pour the white sauce over it.

7.Garnish with cheese if you like.

 

Nutrition

  • Serving Size: 6 people

