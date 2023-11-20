Recipe of the day: Fish in white sauce

Instructions

1.Wipe fish dry. Heat the oil and add the fish over high heat. Brown on both sides, then cook over low heat till cooked. Keep aside.

2.To make the sauce, melt the butter and add the refined flour, keeping the heat low. Saute till just a suggestion of brown.

3.Take the pan off the fire and add the milk very gradually, stirring vigorously all the time.

4.Put the pan over the fire again and let it come to a boil, stirring often to avoid scorching.

5.When it comes to a boil, lower the heat and simmer for 1-2 minutes, continuing to stir.

6.Add the salt and pepper. Place the fish on a serving dish and pour the white sauce over it.

7.Garnish with cheese if you like.