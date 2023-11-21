Recipe of the day: Tuna and egg pap pizza

Instructions

1.To make the pap, heat the stock in a large saucepan and whisk in the braaipap. Bring to a simmer. Turn the heat down to low, cover and cook for 10-15 minutes or until all the liquid has been absorbed. Stir in half of the cheese. Season with salt and pepper. Spread the pap into a 26 cm x 30 cm greased baking tray.

2.Preheat oven to 200°C. Spread the pap base with tomato puree and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Top with onion, tuna and olives. Use the back of a spoon to make 4 wells in between the filling and break an egg into each. Season eggs with salt and pepper.

3.Bake for about 10 minutes or until the eggs are cooked to your liking. Scatter with basil.