Recipe of the day: Tuna and egg pap pizza
Tonight, have fun getting creative with recipes you never knew existed, just like this tuna and egg pap pizza recipe.
Tuna and egg pap pizza. Picture: The South African Poultry Association (SAPA)
Dive into a unique flavour adventure with our Tuna and egg pap pizza. Imagine a thin, golden pap crust topped with flavourful tuna chunks and softly poached eggs.
How to make a tuna and egg pap pizza
Ingredients
- 750ml (3 cups) vegetable stock
- 375ml (1½ cups) braaipap
- 200g block cheddar cheese, grated
- Salt and pepper
- ½ x 410g tin tomato puree
- ½ white or red onion, thinly sliced
- 170g tin tuna chunks in oil, drained
- ½ x 100g packet kalamata olives
- 4 eggs
- Handful basil
Method
- To make the pap, heat the stock in a large saucepan and whisk in the braaipap. Bring to a simmer. Turn the heat down to low, cover and cook for 10-15 minutes or until all the liquid has been absorbed. Stir in half of the cheese. Season with salt and pepper. Spread the pap into a 26cm x 30cm greased baking tray.
- Preheat oven to 200°C. Spread the pap base with tomato puree and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Top with onion, tuna and olives. Use the back of a spoon to make four wells in between the filling and break an egg into each. Season eggs with salt and pepper.
- Bake for about 10 minutes or until the eggs are cooked to your liking. Scatter with basil.
*This recipe was sourced from The South African Poultry Association (SAPA)
Tuna and egg pap pizza
- Prep Time: 15 minutes
- Cook Time: 25 minutes
- Total Time: 40 Minutes
- Category: Pizza
- Method: Oven
- Cuisine: South African
Instructions
Nutrition
- Serving Size: 4 people
Keywords: Tuna and egg pap pizza