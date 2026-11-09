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Recipe of the day: Honey, lemon and thyme stone fruit salad

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

2 minute read

9 November 2026

05:01 pm

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This salad is a celebration of simplicity and freshness.

Recipe of the day: Honey, lemon and thyme stone fruit salad

Picture: Supplied

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Experience the beauty of summer with this honey, lemon, and thyme stone fruit salad, bringing together ripe stone fruits, a drizzle of golden honey, and a hint of aromatic thyme.

Perfect as a light dessert, it combines unexpected flavours for a unique, refreshing finish to any meal.

Put simplicity to the test with this honey, lemon and thyme stone fruit salad. Effortless, fresh flavours in an unusual combination meld together beautifully for a fresh, light dessert.

Ingredients

  • 2 peaches, sliced into wedges
  • 2 nectarines, sliced into wedges
  • 2 plums, sliced into wedges
  • 100g feta, crumbled
  • 30g pistachios, roughly chopped
  • 2 Tbsp honey
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 2-3 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves picked
  • A small handful fresh mint leaves, torn

Method

  1. Arrange the sliced peaches, nectarines and plums on a large platter.
  2. Whisk together the honey, lemon juice and thyme leaves until well combined.
  3. Drizzle the dressing evenly over the fruit.
  4. Scatter over the crumbled feta and chopped pistachios.
  5. Finish with torn mint leaves and a few extra sprigs of thyme.

Serves: Four to six people.

Print

Recipe of the day: Honey, lemon and thyme stone fruit salad

Recipe of the day: Honey, lemon and thyme stone fruit salad

Experience the beauty of summer with this honey, lemon, and thyme stone fruit salad, bringing together ripe stone fruits, a drizzle of golden honey, and a hint of aromatic thyme.

Perfect as a light dessert, it combines unexpected flavours for a unique, refreshing finish to any meal.

RELATED ARTICLES

Put simplicity to the test with this honey, lemon and thyme stone fruit salad. Effortless, fresh flavours in an unusual combination meld together beautifully for a fresh, light dessert.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale
  • 2 peaches, sliced into wedges
  • 2 nectarines, sliced into wedges
  • 2 plums, sliced into wedges
  • 100g feta, crumbled
  • 30g pistachios, roughly chopped
  • 2 Tbsp honey
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 23 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves picked
  • A small handful of fresh mint leaves, torn

Instructions

 

  1. Arrange the sliced peaches, nectarines and plums on a large platter.

  2. Whisk together the honey, lemon juice and thyme leaves until well combined.

  3. Drizzle the dressing evenly over the fruit.

  4. Scatter over the crumbled feta and chopped pistachios.

  5. Finish with torn mint leaves and a few extra sprigs of thyme.

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