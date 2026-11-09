Recipe of the day: Honey, lemon and thyme stone fruit salad

This salad is a celebration of simplicity and freshness.

Experience the beauty of summer with this honey, lemon, and thyme stone fruit salad, bringing together ripe stone fruits, a drizzle of golden honey, and a hint of aromatic thyme.

Perfect as a light dessert, it combines unexpected flavours for a unique, refreshing finish to any meal.

Put simplicity to the test with this honey, lemon and thyme stone fruit salad. Effortless, fresh flavours in an unusual combination meld together beautifully for a fresh, light dessert.

Ingredients

2 peaches, sliced into wedges

2 nectarines, sliced into wedges

2 plums, sliced into wedges

100g feta, crumbled

30g pistachios, roughly chopped

2 Tbsp honey

Juice of 1 lemon

2-3 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves picked

A small handful fresh mint leaves, torn

Method

Arrange the sliced peaches, nectarines and plums on a large platter. Whisk together the honey, lemon juice and thyme leaves until well combined. Drizzle the dressing evenly over the fruit. Scatter over the crumbled feta and chopped pistachios. Finish with torn mint leaves and a few extra sprigs of thyme.

Serves: Four to six people.