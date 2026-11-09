This salad is a celebration of simplicity and freshness.
Experience the beauty of summer with this honey, lemon, and thyme stone fruit salad, bringing together ripe stone fruits, a drizzle of golden honey, and a hint of aromatic thyme.
Perfect as a light dessert, it combines unexpected flavours for a unique, refreshing finish to any meal.
Put simplicity to the test with this honey, lemon and thyme stone fruit salad. Effortless, fresh flavours in an unusual combination meld together beautifully for a fresh, light dessert.
Ingredients
- 2 peaches, sliced into wedges
- 2 nectarines, sliced into wedges
- 2 plums, sliced into wedges
- 100g feta, crumbled
- 30g pistachios, roughly chopped
- 2 Tbsp honey
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2-3 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves picked
- A small handful fresh mint leaves, torn
Method
- Arrange the sliced peaches, nectarines and plums on a large platter.
- Whisk together the honey, lemon juice and thyme leaves until well combined.
- Drizzle the dressing evenly over the fruit.
- Scatter over the crumbled feta and chopped pistachios.
- Finish with torn mint leaves and a few extra sprigs of thyme.
Serves: Four to six people.Print
Recipe of the day: Honey, lemon and thyme stone fruit salad
Experience the beauty of summer with this honey, lemon, and thyme stone fruit salad, bringing together ripe stone fruits, a drizzle of golden honey, and a hint of aromatic thyme.
Perfect as a light dessert, it combines unexpected flavours for a unique, refreshing finish to any meal.
Put simplicity to the test with this honey, lemon and thyme stone fruit salad. Effortless, fresh flavours in an unusual combination meld together beautifully for a fresh, light dessert.
Ingredients
- 2 peaches, sliced into wedges
- 2 nectarines, sliced into wedges
- 2 plums, sliced into wedges
- 100g feta, crumbled
- 30g pistachios, roughly chopped
- 2 Tbsp honey
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2–3 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves picked
- A small handful of fresh mint leaves, torn
Instructions
- Arrange the sliced peaches, nectarines and plums on a large platter.
- Whisk together the honey, lemon juice and thyme leaves until well combined.
- Drizzle the dressing evenly over the fruit.
- Scatter over the crumbled feta and chopped pistachios.
- Finish with torn mint leaves and a few extra sprigs of thyme.