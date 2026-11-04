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Recipe of the day: Truffle risotto brings restaurant flavour home

Picture of Hein Kaiser

By Hein Kaiser

Journalist

2 minute read

4 November 2026

02:00 pm

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Make Truffles on the Park's signature truffle risotto at home with wild mushrooms, Italian Arborio rice and rich, creamy cheese. Here's how.

Slow food. Truffles’ risotto. Picture Hein Kaiser

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Sandton restaurant Truffles on the Park, situated in Mushroom Farm Park, has become a popular dining destination with its combination of sophisticated food and relaxed, family friendly dining.

Its menu has earned several accolades, with the signature truffle risotto among its favourites.

The dish combines Italian Arborio rice, wild mushrooms and two cheeses, finished with truffle oil for a rich, earthy flavour.

It is also a dish that home cooks can recreate with a few simple ingredients and some patience.

Ingredients

  • 180g Italian Arborio rice
  • 10g red onion
  • 80g mixed shimeji, shiitake and oyster mushrooms
  • 60ml vegetable stock
  • 15g Parmesan cheese
  • 15g Pecorino cheese
  • 15g butter
  • Truffle sauce, to taste
  • Truffle oil, to finish

Method

Cook the Arborio rice slowly over medium heat, adding the vegetable stock gradually while stirring to develop a creamy consistency.

Add the finely chopped red onion and incorporate the butter, Parmesan and Pecorino cheese.

Cook the mixed mushrooms separately until tender, then spoon them over the risotto.

Finish with truffle sauce and a splash of truffle oil before serving.

The secret is to preserve the shape of the rice grains while achieving a creamy texture and allowing the earthy mushroom and truffle flavours to come through.

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