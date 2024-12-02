Recipe of the day: Malva pudding with toffee spread sauce

Satisfy your sweet tooth with this warm and comforting dessert that’s easy to make.

This malva pudding, with Darling Sweet’s delicious toffee spread sauce, is the perfect mix of sweet, creamy, and rich flavours.

You can serve up to six people with this quick and mouthwatering recipe.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Pork rib kota

Malva pudding with darling sweet toffee spread sauce

Ingredients

1 egg

¾ cup sugar

1 cup flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

pinch of salt

2 tablespoons butter (melted)

2 tablespoons apricot jam 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 cup milk

Sauce

1 cup cream

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

200g Tannie Evita’s Classic Toffee Spread

Method

Whisk the egg and sugar until combined. In a separate bowl, mix all the other ingredients, then stir in the egg and sugar mixture. Mix thoroughly. Transfer the batter to a greased ovenproof dish and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 40 minutes. For the sauce, microwave the toffee spread for 30 seconds. Add the warm toffee spread, vanilla, milk and cream to a bowl and mix. Pour the warm sauce over the pudding. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Darling Sweet’s range of confectionery can be found at selected outlets throughout the country or bought from the online store.

*This recipe was sent by JAG Communications on behalf of Darling Sweet.

Malva pudding with sweet toffee spread sauce Author: Darling Sweet Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 1 egg

¾ cup sugar

1 cup flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

pinch of salt

2 tablespoons butter (melted)

2 tablespoons apricot jam 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 cup milk

Sauce 1 cup cream

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

200g Tannie Evita’s Classic Toffee Spread

Instructions Whisk the egg and sugar until combined. In a separate bowl, mix all the other ingredients, then stir in the egg and sugar mixture. Mix thoroughly. Transfer the batter to a greased ovenproof dish and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 40 minutes. For the sauce, microwave the toffee spread for 30 seconds. Add the warm toffee spread, vanilla, milk and cream to a bowl and mix. Pour the warm sauce over the pudding. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Darling Sweet’s range of confectionery can be found at selected outlets throughout the country or bought from the online store.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Spicy mushroom lasagne