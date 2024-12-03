WATCH: Woman’s outburst over cookies she paid ‘big money’ for goes viral

With Christmas around the corner, she laments how this tweak by the Baker's Man has tampered with her festive nostalgia.

This is the season for sweet treats, but not everyone feels the holiday cheer. One woman has taken to social media to express her dismay over the changes made to Baker’s Choice Assorted, a beloved South African classic. With Christmas around the corner, she laments how this tweak has tampered with her festive nostalgia.

In a viral video, she vents on TikTok about the changes: “So, here I am, thinking I’m catching some pre-festive vibes. Planning to enjoy a few festive traditions before the festive season… but now I’m mad! I’m mad! Who gave you permission to mess with the arrangement again? Mr. Baker’s Man, why must we endure a festive surprise from you every year? And why, oh why, did you take out the chocolate ones? Who asked you to remove them?”

The video has been watched more than 230 000 times.

Watch the video here:

The woman, who uses the TikTok handle @thejourneyofbeencalzd, says she paid “big money”. Holding up a box of cookies, she describes the rest, including the ones “my daughter already ate”.

The comment section about cookies was hilarious, with crumbs of wit everywhere!

One user commented: “Thought the strawberry jelly ones were gone too, almost fainted.”

Another said the Baker’s Man should put it up for a vote: “I feel you. The Baker’s Man should put these things to the vote. He can’t just chop and change as he feels.” Another joked that she shouldn’t have opened it before Christmas: “You know why. You opened it before Christmas Day. Why must you do that now?”

