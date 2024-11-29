Recipes

Recipe of the day: Pork rib kota

Here is an easy-to-make Kota recipe you can try at home.

Kota recipe

Pork rib kota. Picture: Supplied

This pork rib kota recipe combines tender, smoky pork ribs, creamy chillinaise, and all the best trimmings.

Pork rib kota

Ingredients

For the pork ribs

  • 700g pork ribs
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tbsp Cape Herb & Spice Smokehouse BBQ Rub

The chillinaise

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tbsp Cape Herb & Spice Piri Piri Chilli

For assembly

  • 2 large white loaves of bread
  • Handful shredded iceberg lettuce
  • 1 tomato, sliced
  • 500g slap chips
  • 4 slices cheddar cheese, cut into quarters
  • 4 large eggs, fried
  • Salt and black pepper to taste

Method

For the pork ribs:

  1. Preheat oven to 150°C. Drizzle ribs with oil and coat with BBQ rub.
  2. Place on lined baking sheet and bake 2.5-3 hours until tender.
  3. Cool slightly before removing meat from bones.

For the chillinaise:

  1. Combine mayonnaise and piri piri chilli, mix well and adjust seasoning to taste.

To assemble:

  1. Cut loaf in half and hollow out interior leaving 1.25cm edge. Spread inside with chillinaise.
  2. Layer lettuce, tomato, chips, cheese, and shredded pork.
  3. Top with fried egg and season. Drizzle with extra chillinaise before serving.

*This recipe was sourced from sapork.co.za with permission.

