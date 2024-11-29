Recipe of the day: Pork rib kota
Here is an easy-to-make Kota recipe you can try at home.
Pork rib kota. Picture: Supplied
This pork rib kota recipe combines tender, smoky pork ribs, creamy chillinaise, and all the best trimmings.
Pork rib kota
Ingredients
For the pork ribs
- 700g pork ribs
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp Cape Herb & Spice Smokehouse BBQ Rub
The chillinaise
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tbsp Cape Herb & Spice Piri Piri Chilli
For assembly
- 2 large white loaves of bread
- Handful shredded iceberg lettuce
- 1 tomato, sliced
- 500g slap chips
- 4 slices cheddar cheese, cut into quarters
- 4 large eggs, fried
- Salt and black pepper to taste
Method
For the pork ribs:
- Preheat oven to 150°C. Drizzle ribs with oil and coat with BBQ rub.
- Place on lined baking sheet and bake 2.5-3 hours until tender.
- Cool slightly before removing meat from bones.
For the chillinaise:
- Combine mayonnaise and piri piri chilli, mix well and adjust seasoning to taste.
To assemble:
- Cut loaf in half and hollow out interior leaving 1.25cm edge. Spread inside with chillinaise.
- Layer lettuce, tomato, chips, cheese, and shredded pork.
- Top with fried egg and season. Drizzle with extra chillinaise before serving.
*This recipe was sourced from sapork.co.za with permission.
