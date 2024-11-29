Recipe of the day: Pork rib kota

Here is an easy-to-make Kota recipe you can try at home.

Pork rib kota. Picture: Supplied

This pork rib kota recipe combines tender, smoky pork ribs, creamy chillinaise, and all the best trimmings. ALSO: Spicy mushroom lasagne Pork rib kota Ingredients For the pork ribs 700g pork ribs

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp Cape Herb & Spice Smokehouse BBQ Rub The chillinaise 1 cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp Cape Herb & Spice Piri Piri Chilli For assembly

Handful shredded iceberg lettuce

1 tomato, sliced

500g slap chips

4 slices cheddar cheese, cut into quarters

4 large eggs, fried

