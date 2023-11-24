Recipe of the day: Mango pickle chicken wings with cucumber yogurt dipping sauce

Instructions

1.Lightly grease a wire rack (like a cooling rack) and place on a foil lined baking sheet. Whisk together egg white, baking soda and salt. Toss the wings in this mixture to completely coat, and then place on the wire rack. Let sit overnight in the refrigerator, uncovered, so the skin can dry out.

2.When you are ready to bake the wings, take your baking sheet of wings out of the refrigerator, at least 30 minutes prior to baking. This is a good time to preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

3.Bake the wings for 20 minutes, then flip and bake 10 minutes more.

4.While the wings are baking, prepare the mango pickle sauce. In a blender, combine the mango pickle and enough water to create a smooth sauce. I found the right amount to be what was needed to rinse out the jar, but start with a little and gradually add. Set aside.

5.Prepare the dipping sauce: add all ingredients to a blender and puree until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and whisk in more yogurt as needed to reach your desired consistency. Cucumber has a lot of water in it, so depending on the yogurt you use, you may need to add a little more to get it to that dipping sauce consistency. Taste and adjust salt if needed, but don’t go crazy on the seasoning here, you want this to complement the spicy, salty wings!

6.Once wings are finished baking, toss the hot wings in the mango pickle sauce, then bake 5 more minutes to finish and “set” the sauce a bit.

7.Serve hot with the dipping sauce, garnish with cilantro if using.