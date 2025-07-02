Joburg’s water woes continue with some reservoirs at critical levels

Several areas across Johannesburg were still experiencing water outages and low pressure after maintenance and repairs.

Residents across Johannesburg are monitoring their taps with anxiety after several planned and unplanned outages.

Water reservoirs at critically low levels

Several reservoirs were at critical levels on Wednesday and many suburbs have reported little to no pressure in their areas.

Three unplanned outages across the northern suburbs are unrelated to the shortages caused by the Eikenhof and Zwartkoppies system maintenance, spreading the water woes wider.

Ferndale, Parktown and Dunkeld

An outage in Ferndale was the latest unplanned outage to be reported, affecting Ferndale, Fontainebleau, Bryanston, Malanshof and President Ridge.

Johannesburg Water said it has begun repairs to a damaged T-piece at the corner of Pretoria Avenue and Harley Road.

The affected area had been isolated as of 12.15pm on Wednesday but no estimated time of completion had yet been communicated.

In a separate outage, the Parktown and Dunkeld reservoirs reported critically low levels on Wednesday as Johannesburg Water tried to find the cause of the problem.

The following areas could be experiencing little to no water:

Westcliff

Parkwood

Forrest Town

Birdhaven

Saxonwold

Dunkeld West

Hyde Park

Melrose

Illovo

Parkton North

Melrose North

Riviera

Killarney

Parkview

Oaklands

Greenside

Houghton Estate

Abbotsford

Craighall Park

Parkhurst

Sandton system

Areas fed along the Sandton line may also still be experiencing water challenges while the system recovers from being critically low on Wednesday morning.

Johannesburg Water repaired an air valve on Tuesday but low pressure was being reported throughout the system this morning.

The following reservoirs, towers and feeding systems in the Sandton network could still be affected:

Linbro Park reservoir and feed

Marlboro reservoir and feed

Illovo reservoir and tower

Bryanston reservoir and tower

Morningside reservoir

Meanwhile, Rand Water completed its planned maintenance on the Eikenhof system on Tuesday and a gradual increase to full capacity should be achieved by 4pm on Wednesday, Johannesburg Water said.

The Zwartkoppies maintenance is scheduled for completion by 2pm on Wednesday, after which pumping is set to resume.

