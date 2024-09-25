Recipe of the day: Overnight oats and Turkish eggs

A delicious and nutritious start to your day!

Overnight oats, a no-fuss, make-ahead meal, paired with rich and flavourful Turkish eggs will keep you energised and satisfied all morning.

The oats, soaked in creamy yoghurt and honey, perfectly paired with fresh berries and Turkish eggs, poached on spiced yoghurt with a buttery paprika drizzle, bring a Mediterranean flair to your breakfast.

For the overnight oats

Ingredients

1 cup oats uncooked

Pinch of salt

4 tbsp chia seeds

500 ml (2 cups) full-cream milk

250 ml (1 cup) plain full-cream yoghurt

2 tbsp honey

For serving

1 cup fresh mixed berries strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries

Method

In a bowl mix the oats, salt, and chia seeds together. In a separate bowl combine the milk, yoghurt, and honey together. Whisk well till they are well combined. Pour the whisked milk and yoghurt into the oats and whisk well then pour into a container that can be sealed. Refrigerate the oats overnight for at least 12 hours. Serve the next day and enjoy with some fresh berries.

*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.

For Turkish eggs

Ingredients

For the yoghurt mixture

1 cup double cream yoghurt

1 grated garlic clove

½ tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp fine black pepper

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp cumin powder mix all ingredients well. Place on plate as a base then top with poached eggs

Butter

(50 g) butter

1 tbsp smoked paprika

salt and pepper to taste

¼ tsp chilli flakes Place ingredients into a small pot and allow to infuse for a few minutes. Drizzle on top of eggs.

Method

Mix all ingredients well. Place on plate as a base then top with poached eggs. Place ingredients into a small pot and allow to infuse for a few minutes. Drizzle on top of eggs.

