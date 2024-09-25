Recipe of the day: Overnight oats and Turkish eggs
A delicious and nutritious start to your day!
Overnight oats and Turkish eggs. Pictures: iStock
Overnight oats, a no-fuss, make-ahead meal, paired with rich and flavourful Turkish eggs will keep you energised and satisfied all morning.
The oats, soaked in creamy yoghurt and honey, perfectly paired with fresh berries and Turkish eggs, poached on spiced yoghurt with a buttery paprika drizzle, bring a Mediterranean flair to your breakfast.
For the overnight oats
Ingredients
- 1 cup oats uncooked
- Pinch of salt
- 4 tbsp chia seeds
- 500 ml (2 cups) full-cream milk
- 250 ml (1 cup) plain full-cream yoghurt
- 2 tbsp honey
- For serving
- 1 cup fresh mixed berries strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries
Method
- In a bowl mix the oats, salt, and chia seeds together.
- In a separate bowl combine the milk, yoghurt, and honey together. Whisk well till they are well combined.
- Pour the whisked milk and yoghurt into the oats and whisk well then pour into a container that can be sealed.
- Refrigerate the oats overnight for at least 12 hours.
- Serve the next day and enjoy with some fresh berries.
*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.
For Turkish eggs
Ingredients
For the yoghurt mixture
- 1 cup double cream yoghurt
- 1 grated garlic clove
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- ¼ tsp fine black pepper
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp cumin powder mix all ingredients well. Place on plate as a base then top with poached eggs
Butter
- (50 g) butter
- 1 tbsp smoked paprika
- salt and pepper to taste
- ¼ tsp chilli flakes Place ingredients into a small pot and allow to infuse for a few minutes. Drizzle on top of eggs.
Method
- Mix all ingredients well.
- Place on plate as a base then top with poached eggs.
- Place ingredients into a small pot and allow to infuse for a few minutes.
- Drizzle on top of eggs.
