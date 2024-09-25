Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

4 minute read

25 Sep 2024

03:59 pm

Recipe of the day: Overnight oats and Turkish eggs

A delicious and nutritious start to your day!

Overnight oats and Turkish eggs. Pictures: iStock

Overnight oats, a no-fuss, make-ahead meal, paired with rich and flavourful Turkish eggs will keep you energised and satisfied all morning.

The oats, soaked in creamy yoghurt and honey, perfectly paired with fresh berries and Turkish eggs, poached on spiced yoghurt with a buttery paprika drizzle, bring a Mediterranean flair to your breakfast.

ALSO READ: Heritage Day meal ideas: Avo braai snack board

For the overnight oats

Ingredients

  • 1 cup oats uncooked
  • Pinch of salt
  • 4 tbsp chia seeds
  • 500 ml (2 cups) full-cream milk
  • 250 ml (1 cup) plain full-cream yoghurt
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • For serving
  • 1 cup fresh mixed berries strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries

Method

  1. In a bowl mix the oats, salt, and chia seeds together.
  2. In a separate bowl combine the milk, yoghurt, and honey together. Whisk well till they are well combined.
  3. Pour the whisked milk and yoghurt into the oats and whisk well then pour into a container that can be sealed.
  4. Refrigerate the oats overnight for at least 12 hours.
  5. Serve the next day and enjoy with some fresh berries.

*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.

Print

Overnight oats

Oats

  • Author: Rediscover Dairy

Ingredients

Scale

    • 1 cup oats uncooked

    • Pinch of salt

    • 4 tbsp chia seeds

    • 500 ml (2 cups) full-cream milk

    • 250 ml (1 cup) plain full-cream yoghurt

    • 2 tbsp honey

    • For serving

    • 1 cup fresh mixed berries strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries

Instructions

    1. In a bowl mix the oats, salt, and chia seeds together.

    1. In a separate bowl combine the milk, yoghurt, and honey together. Whisk well till they are well combined.

    1. Pour the whisked milk and yoghurt into the oats and whisk well then pour into a container that can be sealed.

    1. Refrigerate the oats overnight for at least 12 hours.

    1. Serve the next day and enjoy with some fresh berries.

For Turkish eggs

Ingredients

For the yoghurt mixture

  • 1 cup double cream yoghurt
  • 1 grated garlic clove
  • ½ tsp smoked paprika
  • ¼ tsp fine black pepper
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • ½ tsp cumin powder mix all ingredients well. Place on plate as a base then top with poached eggs

Butter

  • (50 g) butter
  • 1 tbsp smoked paprika
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • ¼ tsp chilli flakes Place ingredients into a small pot and allow to infuse for a few minutes. Drizzle on top of eggs.

Method

  1. Mix all ingredients well.
  2. Place on plate as a base then top with poached eggs.
  3. Place ingredients into a small pot and allow to infuse for a few minutes.
  4. Drizzle on top of eggs.
Print

Turkish eggs

  • Author: Rediscover Dairy

Ingredients

Scale

For the yoghurt mixture

    • 1 cup double cream yoghurt

    • 1 grated garlic clove

    • ½ tsp smoked paprika

    • ¼ tsp fine black pepper

    • ½ tsp garlic powder

    • ½ tsp cumin powder mix all ingredients well. PLace on plate as a base then top with poached eggs

Butter

    • (50 g) butter

    • 1 tbsp smoked paprika

    • salt and pepper to taste

    • ¼ tsp chilli flakes Place ingredients into a small pot and allow to infuse for a few minutes. Drizzle on top of eggs.

Instructions

  1. Mix all ingredients well.

  2. Place on plate as a base then top with poached eggs.

  3. Place ingredients into a small pot and allow to infuse for a few minutes.

  4. Drizzle on top of eggs.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: ‘Braaibroodjie’ with caramelised onion, mozzarella, feta and avo

Read more on these topics

food recipe

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business How people’s heritage shape their money habits
Celebs And Viral Tiny hippo Moo Deng takes internet by storm
Education Seven provinces will not be able to afford education budgets in 2028, says Gwarube
News WATCH: Fire destroys Midrand residential complex, affecting 130 apartments
News R25,000 job scam: Desperate teachers risk arrest for speaking out in KwaZulu-Natal

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES