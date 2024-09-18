Recipe of the day: ‘Braaibroodjie’ with caramelised onion, mozzarella, feta and avo

Perfect for serving as a side or enjoying on its own!

Elevate your next braai with this braaibroodjie recipe with caramelised onion, mozzarella, feta, and avo.

The combination of gooey melted cheese, creamy avocado, and sweet onions creates the perfect balance of flavours, all toasted to perfection over hot coals.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Flame grilled vegetable platter with lamb koftas

‘Braaibroodjie’ with Caramelised Onion, Mozzarella, Feta and Avo

Ingredients

100 g soft butter, for spreading

8 slices white bread

200 g mozzarella, grated

2 avocados, sliced

Salt and pepper

60 ml (¼ cup) caramelised onions

60 ml (¼ cup) black pepper or plain feta cheese, crumbled

2 thyme sprigs, leaves picked

Method

Butter the bread slices. Top 4 of the slices with mozzarella, avo (seasoned with salt and pepper), caramelised onion, feta and thyme. Close with the remaining 4 bread slices, buttered side in. Place the prepared ‘braaibroodjies’ into a closed hinged grid and braai over medium-hot coals, turning often, until golden brown and the cheese has melted.

*This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of the South African Avocado Growers’ Association (SAAGA)

‘Braaibroodjie’ with Caramelised Onion, Mozzarella, Feta and Avo Read more WATCH: Roman’s Pizza clears air on employee cleaning used boxes on viral video Author: South African Avocado Growers’ Association (SAAGA) Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 100 g soft butter, for spreading

8 slices white bread

200 g mozzarella, grated

2 avocados, sliced

Salt and pepper

60 ml (¼ cup) caramelised onions

60 ml (¼ cup) black pepper or plain feta cheese, crumbled

2 thyme sprigs, leaves picked

Instructions Butter the bread slices. Top 4 of the slices with mozzarella, avo (seasoned with salt and pepper), caramelised onion, feta and thyme. Close with the remaining 4 bread slices, buttered side in. Place the prepared ‘braaibroodjies’ into a closed hinged grid and braai over medium-hot coals, turning often, until golden brown and the cheese has melted.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Ricotta pancakes