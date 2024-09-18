Recipes

Recipe of the day: ‘Braaibroodjie’ with caramelised onion, mozzarella, feta and avo

Perfect for serving as a side or enjoying on its own!

Braaibroodjie

‘Braaibroodjie’ with Caramelised Onion, Mozzarella, Feta and Avo. Picture: Supplied

Elevate your next braai with this braaibroodjie recipe with caramelised onion, mozzarella, feta, and avo.

The combination of gooey melted cheese, creamy avocado, and sweet onions creates the perfect balance of flavours, all toasted to perfection over hot coals.

‘Braaibroodjie’ with Caramelised Onion, Mozzarella, Feta and Avo

Ingredients

  • 100 g soft butter, for spreading
  • 8 slices white bread
  • 200 g mozzarella, grated
  • 2 avocados, sliced
  • Salt and pepper
  • 60 ml (¼ cup) caramelised onions
  • 60 ml (¼ cup) black pepper or plain feta cheese, crumbled
  • 2 thyme sprigs, leaves picked

Method

  1. Butter the bread slices. Top 4 of the slices with mozzarella, avo (seasoned with salt and pepper), caramelised onion, feta and thyme.
  2. Close with the remaining 4 bread slices, buttered side in.
  3. Place the prepared ‘braaibroodjies’ into a closed hinged grid and braai over medium-hot coals, turning often, until golden brown and the cheese has melted.

*This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of the South African Avocado Growers’ Association (SAAGA)

