Heritage on a plate: TikTok’s #FoodTok creators celebrate Mzansi’s culinary diversity

These TikTok stars are on a mission to keep the traditional flavours of South Africa alive.

From iconic dishes like ujeqe (steamed bread) to the always-sweet koeksisters, TikTok creators like Nompumelelo Nkosi, Onezwa Mbola, and Zaynab Paruk are using their platforms to blend tradition with innovation, bringing South Africa’s culinary diversity to millions of hungry viewers online.

Nompumelelo Nkosi said she draws inspiration from her grandmother’s kitchen, reimagining classic Xhosa meals like samp and beans for today’s audience.

“TikTok truly keeps food culture alive. It’s a visual guide for recipes, allowing people to reconnect with the flavours and memories of their heritage,” she said.

For Onezwa Mbola, food is about sustainability and heritage. Growing up in a coastal village, she brings her followers along for the ride as she make meals using items that she has grown, raised, or foraged, all while weaving in stories of her Xhosa heritage.

“When I cook, I share memories of the dishes, and my audience often responds with stories of their own childhood meals. Food has a way of connecting us back to our roots,” she shared.

A fusion of flavours

Then there’s Zaynab Paruk, who’s spicing things up by blending her South African and Muslim heritage.

From Ramadan-inspired dishes to putting a new twist on milk tart and koeksisters, she’s all about celebrating unity through food.

“I love taking traditional recipes and using them as inspiration for something new. A simple chicken curry can be made in so many ways, depending on whether it’s from the Indian or Cape Malay community. It’s hearty, celebratory, and loved by everyone.”

Serving Heritage with a dash of fun on TikTok

As we approach Heritage Day, these TikTok creators are making sure South Africa’s food culture remains vibrant, tasty, and fun.

Through their videos, they’re not only preserving traditional recipes but also introducing them to a whole new audience – both at home and abroad.

“Heritage Day is about more than just food—it’s about sharing stories that remind us of where we come from. Through TikTok, I’m able to preserve those memories and invite others to discover the magic of South African cooking,” said Nkosi.

