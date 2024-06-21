Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

21 Jun 2024

Recipe of the day: Peachy muffins

Peachy muffins

Peachy muffins are a perfect blend of oats, spices, and sweet peaches, making them an ideal breakfast or snack option.

This recipe is easy to prepare and is a great way to use up those ripe bananas and fresh peaches you have on hand. Plus, the combination of oats and bananas provides a hearty base, while the mixed spice adds a warm, aromatic touch.

Peachy muffins

Ingredients

  • 2 cups oats
  • 1½ tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp mixed spice
  • 3 eggs
  • 2 small ripe bananas, mashed
  • ¼ cup melted butter
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • ¼ cup golden syrup
  • 2 cups finely chopped peaches

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  2. Spray a 12-hole muffin tin with non-stick spray.
  3. Place all the ingredients except the peaches into a bowl and mix together well.
    Stir in the peaches.
  4. Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin tin and bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre of each muffin comes out clean.
  5. Cool for 10 minutes in the pan, then remove to cool completely on a wire rack.
  6. Sprinkle with chopped freeze-dried raspberries.

*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.

