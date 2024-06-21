Recipe of the day: Peachy muffins
A delightful fruity flavour burst ...
Peachy muffins. Picture: Supplied
Peachy muffins are a perfect blend of oats, spices, and sweet peaches, making them an ideal breakfast or snack option.
This recipe is easy to prepare and is a great way to use up those ripe bananas and fresh peaches you have on hand. Plus, the combination of oats and bananas provides a hearty base, while the mixed spice adds a warm, aromatic touch.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Protein-packed berry ice cream
Peachy muffins
Ingredients
- 2 cups oats
- 1½ tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp mixed spice
- 3 eggs
- 2 small ripe bananas, mashed
- ¼ cup melted butter
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ¼ cup golden syrup
- 2 cups finely chopped peaches
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Spray a 12-hole muffin tin with non-stick spray.
- Place all the ingredients except the peaches into a bowl and mix together well.
Stir in the peaches.
- Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin tin and bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre of each muffin comes out clean.
- Cool for 10 minutes in the pan, then remove to cool completely on a wire rack.
- Sprinkle with chopped freeze-dried raspberries.
*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.
Peachy muffins
Ingredients
-
- 2 cups oats
-
- 1½ tsp baking powder
-
- 1 tsp mixed spice
-
- 3 eggs
-
- 2 small ripe bananas, mashed
-
- ¼ cup melted butter
-
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
-
- ¼ cup golden syrup
-
- 2 cups finely chopped peaches
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Spray a 12-hole muffin tin with non-stick spray.
- Place all the ingredients except the peaches into a bowl and mix together well.
Stir in the peaches.
- Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin tin and bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre of each muffin comes out clean.
- Cool for 10 minutes in the pan, then remove to cool completely on a wire rack.
- Sprinkle with chopped freeze-dried raspberries.
NOW READ: Recipe of the day – Moroccan-inspired chicken casserole