Recipe of the day: Peachy muffins

A delightful fruity flavour burst ...

Peachy muffins are a perfect blend of oats, spices, and sweet peaches, making them an ideal breakfast or snack option.

This recipe is easy to prepare and is a great way to use up those ripe bananas and fresh peaches you have on hand. Plus, the combination of oats and bananas provides a hearty base, while the mixed spice adds a warm, aromatic touch.

Peachy muffins

Ingredients

2 cups oats

1½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp mixed spice

3 eggs

2 small ripe bananas, mashed

¼ cup melted butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ cup golden syrup

2 cups finely chopped peaches

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Spray a 12-hole muffin tin with non-stick spray. Place all the ingredients except the peaches into a bowl and mix together well.

Stir in the peaches. Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin tin and bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre of each muffin comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes in the pan, then remove to cool completely on a wire rack. Sprinkle with chopped freeze-dried raspberries.

*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.

