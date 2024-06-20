Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

20 Jun 2024

11:08 am

Recipe of the day: Protein-packed berry ice cream

This guilt-free treat is easy to make and can be customised to suit your taste buds.

Protein-packed berry ice cream

Protein-packed berry ice cream. Picture: iStock

Enjoy the luscious taste of homemade ice cream while packing in essential nutrients with this protein-packed berry ice cream recipe.

Perfect for a refreshing snack or a post-workout delight, this ice cream is loaded with protein and the natural sweetness of berries. For a chocolatey twist, replace the berries with one large banana and use chocolate-flavoured whey protein powder.

Protein-Packed Berry Ice Cream

Ingredients

  • 300g fresh or frozen berries
  • 2 cups (500g) double cream plain yoghurt
  • ½ cup coconut cream
  • 2 scoops (4 tbsp) vanilla whey protein powder

Method

  1. Combine all the ingredients in a blender or food processor and pulse until smooth. (If you prefer some texture, roughly chop half the berries and stir them in after you have processed the rest of the ingredients.)
  2. Scoop the mixture into a metal loaf pan or 12 lolly moulds and freeze for 2-3 hours, until set. (If using a loaf pan, remove it from the freezer every 40 minutes and use a fork to stir the mixture to prevent ice crystals from forming.) If using an ice cream maker, follow the instructions. (You may need to freeze the bowl for 24 hours beforehand.)
  3. Note: For chocolate ice cream, use 1 large banana instead of the berries and chocolate-flavoured whey protein powder.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

