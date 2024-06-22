Recipe of the day: Babalaas breakfast bun

Here is the ultimate breakfast to cure your morning blues.

The Babalaas breakfast bun is a hearty, satisfying meal that’s sure to make you feel much better after a night out with friends.

This recipe is packed with crispy bacon, juicy burger patties, melty cheese, and a tangy homemade tomato relish. It is perfect for starting your day off right!

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Peachy muffins

Babalaas breakfast bun

Ingredients

4 rashers streaky bacon

2 burger patties

Salt and pepper to taste

50g butter

2 burger buns or English muffins, sliced in half

2 slices Monterey Jack cheese or mozzarella

A handful of fresh rocket

For tomato relish

2 tbsp olive oil

1 × 400g can chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp minced garlic

1 tsp tomato paste

2 tsp sugar

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

1 red bird’s eye chilli, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

First, make the relish. Place the olive oil, tomatoes, and garlic in a saucepan. Bring to a simmer then cook over low heat for 10 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and cook for a further 10 minutes. Line the bacon rashers in a pan over medium to high heat and fry until crispy, then set aside. Season the burger patties with salt and pepper. Fry them in the same pan as the bacon, to your done-ness preference, then keep warm. Add the butter to a clean pan, place the bun or muffin halves face down, and lightly toast. To assemble, place a half bun or muffin on a plate and spread with some of the relish. Add a patty, 2 bacon rashers, a slice of cheese, and rocket leaves. Top with more relish and cover with the remaining half-bun. Repeat for the second bun. Enjoy.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

Babalaas breakfast bun Author: Mmule Setati Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 4 rashers streaky bacon

2 burger patties

Salt and pepper to taste

50g butter

2 burger buns or English muffins, sliced in half

2 slices Monterey Jack cheese or mozzarella

A handful of fresh rocket

For tomato relish 2 tbsp olive oil

1 × 400g can chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp minced garlic

1 tsp tomato paste

2 tsp sugar

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

1 red bird’s eye chilli, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions First, make the relish. Place the olive oil, tomatoes, and garlic in a saucepan. Bring to a simmer then cook over low heat for 10 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and cook for a further 10 minutes. Line the bacon rashers in a pan over medium to high heat and fry until crispy, then set aside. Season the burger patties with salt and pepper. Fry them in the same pan as the bacon, to your done-ness preference, then keep warm. Add the butter to a clean pan, place the bun or muffin halves face down, and lightly toast. To assemble, place a half bun or muffin on a plate and spread with some of the relish. Add a patty, 2 bacon rashers, a slice of cheese, and rocket leaves. Top with more relish and cover with the remaining half-bun. Repeat for the second bun. Enjoy.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Protein-packed berry ice cream