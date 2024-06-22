Recipe of the day: Babalaas breakfast bun
Here is the ultimate breakfast to cure your morning blues.
Babalaas breakfast bun. Picture: Supplies
The Babalaas breakfast bun is a hearty, satisfying meal that’s sure to make you feel much better after a night out with friends.
This recipe is packed with crispy bacon, juicy burger patties, melty cheese, and a tangy homemade tomato relish. It is perfect for starting your day off right!
Babalaas breakfast bun
Ingredients
- 4 rashers streaky bacon
- 2 burger patties
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 50g butter
- 2 burger buns or English muffins, sliced in half
- 2 slices Monterey Jack cheese or mozzarella
- A handful of fresh rocket
For tomato relish
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 × 400g can chopped tomatoes
- 2 tbsp minced garlic
- 1 tsp tomato paste
- 2 tsp sugar
- 1 tsp balsamic vinegar
- 1 red bird’s eye chilli, chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method
- First, make the relish. Place the olive oil, tomatoes, and garlic in a saucepan.
- Bring to a simmer then cook over low heat for 10 minutes.
- Add the remaining ingredients and cook for a further 10 minutes.
- Line the bacon rashers in a pan over medium to high heat and fry until crispy, then set aside.
- Season the burger patties with salt and pepper. Fry them in the same pan as the bacon, to your done-ness preference, then keep warm.
- Add the butter to a clean pan, place the bun or muffin halves face down, and lightly toast.
- To assemble, place a half bun or muffin on a plate and spread with some of the relish.
- Add a patty, 2 bacon rashers, a slice of cheese, and rocket leaves.
- Top with more relish and cover with the remaining half-bun.
- Repeat for the second bun. Enjoy.
*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House
