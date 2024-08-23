Recipe of the day: Pork potjie with fluffy dumplings
As the temperatures drop, there's nothing like a hearty Potjie to bring comfort and warmth to your table.
Pork Potjie with fluffy dumplings. Picture: Supplied/SAAPO
Today’s recipe features tender pork neck bones simmered to perfection in a rich, flavourful stew, crowned with fluffy, whole-wheat dumplings.
This dish is perfect for those chilly evenings, offering a taste of traditional South African cooking with a twist.
Pork potjie with fluffy dumplings
Ingredients
- Potjie
- 600g high-quality pork neck bones
- 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tbsp high-heat cooking oil (like grape seed or avocado oil)
- 1 large yellow onion, finely diced
- 400g fresh mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, bell peppers)
- 1 packet hearty stew mix combined with 2 cups of water (or substitute with brown onion soup powder)
- 1/2 cup tangy chutney
- Salt and fresh ground black pepper to season
Dumplings
- 2 cups whole wheat flour
- 4 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 cup full-fat milk
Method
Stew
- Start by placing your Potjie over the fire once the flames subside and the coals glow.
- Add oil and finely diced onion to the Potjie. Sauté until golden brown, season with salt and pepper, then set aside half of the sautéed onions.
- Dust pork bones with flour. Add them to the Potjie and sear until a rich brown crust forms. This deepens the stew’s flavour profile.
- Return the set-aside onions to the pot, along with mixed vegetables and stew mix. Stir to coat all ingredients evenly.
- Introduce the chutney for a sweet-tangy note. Cover the Potjie and let it gently simmer for about 30 minutes.
Dumplings
- Sift whole wheat flour, baking powder, and salt into a bowl for the dumplings.
- Gradually add milk, stirring until a spoon-scoopable consistency forms. Allow the batter to rest briefly.
- As the stew thickens, drop spoonfuls of dumpling batter atop.
- Ensure enough space between dumplings for expansion.
- Cover and let it simmer for 10 more minutes until the dumplings rise and cook through.
- Serve your Pork Potjie hot, optionally garnished with fresh herbs, and delight in the harmonious blend of traditional flavours and contemporary ease.
