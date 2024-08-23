Recipe of the day: Pork potjie with fluffy dumplings

As the temperatures drop, there's nothing like a hearty Potjie to bring comfort and warmth to your table.

Pork Potjie with fluffy dumplings. Picture: Supplied/SAAPO

Today's recipe features tender pork neck bones simmered to perfection in a rich, flavourful stew, crowned with fluffy, whole-wheat dumplings. This dish is perfect for those chilly evenings, offering a taste of traditional South African cooking with a twist. Pork potjie with fluffy dumplings Ingredients Potjie

600g high-quality pork neck bones

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

2 tbsp high-heat cooking oil (like grape seed or avocado oil)

1 large yellow onion, finely diced

400g fresh mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, bell peppers)

1 packet hearty stew mix combined with 2 cups of water (or substitute with brown onion soup powder)

1/2 cup tangy chutney

Salt and fresh ground black pepper to season Dumplings 2 cups whole wheat flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon sea salt

Start by placing your Potjie over the fire once the flames subside and the coals glow. Add oil and finely diced onion to the Potjie. Sauté until golden brown, season with salt and pepper, then set aside half of the sautéed onions. Dust pork bones with flour. Add them to the Potjie and sear until a rich brown crust forms. This deepens the stew's flavour profile. Return the set-aside onions to the pot, along with mixed vegetables and stew mix. Stir to coat all ingredients evenly. Introduce the chutney for a sweet-tangy note. Cover the Potjie and let it gently simmer for about 30 minutes. Dumplings Sift whole wheat flour, baking powder, and salt into a bowl for the dumplings. Gradually add milk, stirring until a spoon-scoopable consistency forms. Allow the batter to rest briefly. As the stew thickens, drop spoonfuls of dumpling batter atop. Ensure enough space between dumplings for expansion. Cover and let it simmer for 10 more minutes until the dumplings rise and cook through. Serve your Pork Potjie hot, optionally garnished with fresh herbs, and delight in the harmonious blend of traditional flavours and contemporary ease. *This recipe was send by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of South African Pork Producers' Organisation (SAPPO)

