Recipe of the day: Sandwich sushi and snack cone

Here is a fun and easy-to-make snack!

Left: Sandwich sushi and Right: snack cone. Pictures: Supplied

Today’s recipes are all about creativity and bite-sized deliciousness.

These mouth-watering snacks combine fresh ingredients with a touch of culinary artistry that will delight your taste buds and brighten your meal.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Banoffee pie

Sandwich sushi

Ingredients

2 slices (2 x 30 g) of white bread, crusts removed

4 Tbsp (24 g) cream cheese or cheddar cheese spread

A quarter red pepper (30 g), deseeded, thinly sliced

A quarter carrot (20 g), peeled and thinly sliced

To serve

Sweet chilli sauce to serve

Cheese wedges to serve

Raisins to serve

Fruit to serve

Method

Place the bread on a clean, flat surface. Using a rolling pin, flatten the bread slightly. Spread the cheese spread evenly over the bread slices, leaving a 2 cm border along 1 edge. Top with red pepper and carrot strips. Roll up to enclose filling and slice each roll into thirds. Serve with sweet chili sauce.

*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.

Sandwich sushi Author: Rediscover Dairy Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 2 slices (2 x 30 g) of white bread, crusts removed

4 Tbsp ( 24 g ) cream cheese or cheddar cheese spread

A quarter red pepper (30 g), deseeded, thinly sliced

A quarter carrot (20 g), peeled and thinly sliced

To serve Sweet chilli sauce to serve

Cheese wedges to serve

Raisins to serve

Fruit to serve

Instructions Place the bread on a clean, flat surface. Using a rolling pin, flatten the bread slightly. Spread the cheese spread evenly over the bread slices, leaving a 2 cm border along 1 edge. Top with red pepper and carrot strips. Roll up to enclose filling and slice each roll into thirds. Serve with sweet chili sauce.

Snack cone

Ingredients

1 Snack cone

2 slices salami

1 small cheese round (20 g per round)

30 g piece of blue cheese

3 breadsticks (breadsticks are 15g each)

1 gherkin

6 cherry tomatoes

Method

Using skewer sticks and culinary imagination, make up a few skewers to go into a paper cone. Cut the mini cheese rounds in half and then place a blackberry on the stick followed by half a cheese round, a blackberry, and half a cheese round. On another skewer add a few slices of salami, folded into mini triangles topped with a gherkin. Fill a paper cone halfway up with a couple of mixed baby tomatoes then slip in a couple of cheese sticks/flat crackers. Fill in the rest of the cone with the 2 skewers. Decorate with a fresh sprig of rosemary and maybe some edible flowers.

*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.

Snack cone Author: Rediscover Dairy Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 1 Snack cone

2 slices salami

1 small cheese round ( 20 g per round)

30 g piece of blue cheese

3 breadsticks (breadsticks are 15g each)

1 gherkin

6 cherry tomatoes

Instructions Using skewer sticks and culinary imagination, make up a few skewers to go into a paper cone. Cut the mini cheese rounds in half and then place a blackberry on the stick followed by half a cheese round, a blackberry, and half a cheese round. On another skewer add a few slices of salami, folded into mini triangles topped with a gherkin. Fill a paper cone halfway up with a couple of mixed baby tomatoes then slip in a couple of cheese sticks/flat crackers. Fill in the rest of the cone with the 2 skewers. Decorate with a fresh sprig of rosemary and maybe some edible flowers.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Miss SA Mia Le Roux’s Thai green curry