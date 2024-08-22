Recipe of the day: Sandwich sushi and snack cone
Here is a fun and easy-to-make snack!
Left: Sandwich sushi and Right: snack cone. Pictures: Supplied
Today’s recipes are all about creativity and bite-sized deliciousness.
These mouth-watering snacks combine fresh ingredients with a touch of culinary artistry that will delight your taste buds and brighten your meal.
Sandwich sushi
Ingredients
- 2 slices (2 x 30 g) of white bread, crusts removed
- 4 Tbsp (24 g) cream cheese or cheddar cheese spread
- A quarter red pepper (30 g), deseeded, thinly sliced
- A quarter carrot (20 g), peeled and thinly sliced
To serve
- Sweet chilli sauce to serve
- Cheese wedges to serve
- Raisins to serve
- Fruit to serve
Method
- Place the bread on a clean, flat surface. Using a rolling pin, flatten the bread slightly.
- Spread the cheese spread evenly over the bread slices, leaving a 2 cm border along 1 edge.
- Top with red pepper and carrot strips.
- Roll up to enclose filling and slice each roll into thirds. Serve with sweet chili sauce.
*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.
Snack cone
Ingredients
- 1 Snack cone
- 2 slices salami
- 1 small cheese round (20 g per round)
- 30 g piece of blue cheese
- 3 breadsticks (breadsticks are 15g each)
- 1 gherkin
- 6 cherry tomatoes
Method
- Using skewer sticks and culinary imagination, make up a few skewers to go into a paper cone.
- Cut the mini cheese rounds in half and then place a blackberry on the stick followed by half a cheese round, a blackberry, and half a cheese round.
- On another skewer add a few slices of salami, folded into mini triangles topped with a gherkin.
- Fill a paper cone halfway up with a couple of mixed baby tomatoes then slip in a couple of cheese sticks/flat crackers.
- Fill in the rest of the cone with the 2 skewers.
- Decorate with a fresh sprig of rosemary and maybe some edible flowers.
*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.Print
