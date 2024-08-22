Recipes

Recipe of the day: Sandwich sushi and snack cone

Here is a fun and easy-to-make snack!

Sandwich sushi and snack cone

Left: Sandwich sushi and Right: snack cone. Pictures: Supplied

Today’s recipes are all about creativity and bite-sized deliciousness.

These mouth-watering snacks combine fresh ingredients with a touch of culinary artistry that will delight your taste buds and brighten your meal.

Sandwich sushi

Ingredients

  • 2 slices (2 x 30 g) of white bread, crusts removed
  • 4 Tbsp (24 g) cream cheese or cheddar cheese spread
  • A quarter red pepper (30 g), deseeded, thinly sliced
  • A quarter carrot (20 g), peeled and thinly sliced

To serve

  • Sweet chilli sauce to serve
  • Cheese wedges to serve
  • Raisins to serve
  • Fruit to serve

Method

  1. Place the bread on a clean, flat surface. Using a rolling pin, flatten the bread slightly.
  2. Spread the cheese spread evenly over the bread slices, leaving a 2 cm border along 1 edge.
  3. Top with red pepper and carrot strips.
  4. Roll up to enclose filling and slice each roll into thirds. Serve with sweet chili sauce.

*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.

Snack cone

Ingredients

  • 1 Snack cone
  • 2 slices salami
  • 1 small cheese round (20 g per round)
  • 30 g piece of blue cheese
  • 3 breadsticks (breadsticks are 15g each)
  • 1 gherkin
  • 6 cherry tomatoes

Method

  1. Using skewer sticks and culinary imagination, make up a few skewers to go into a paper cone.
  2. Cut the mini cheese rounds in half and then place a blackberry on the stick followed by half a cheese round, a blackberry, and half a cheese round.
  3. On another skewer add a few slices of salami, folded into mini triangles topped with a gherkin.
  4. Fill a paper cone halfway up with a couple of mixed baby tomatoes then slip in a couple of cheese sticks/flat crackers.
  5. Fill in the rest of the cone with the 2 skewers.
  6. Decorate with a fresh sprig of rosemary and maybe some edible flowers.

*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.

