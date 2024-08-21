Recipe of the day: Banoffee pie

Chef Zorah Booley Samaai’s notes and tips

Why are there bits of hard caramel in the caramel mixture? Sometimes when we add the cold milk mixture to the caramel too fast, the caramel seizes. Ideally, the milk should still be a little bit warm so you aren’t adding anything cold, which will prevent the mixture from combining nicely.

How do I know when the crème pâtissiére is ready? I can’t give an exact amount of time because each stove is different. Sometimes it can take up to 10 minutes. Always have your heat set to medium, no higher, or the crème pâtissiére could burn. When it starts to bubble and steam, you’ll know it is ready. The cornflour will be cooked off at this point, which is what we want.

Storage. This pie will keep in the fridge for up to 5 days. Make sure to cover it tightly with cling wrap.