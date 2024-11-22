Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

22 Nov 2024

Recipe of the day: Carne pizza

Why order pizza when you can make your own at home?

Carne Pizza. Picture: Supplied

Today's recipe is a tasty carne pizza made with lean mince, salami, and melted mozzarella on wholewheat pita or wraps.

Carne pizza

*This recipe was sourced from penguinrandomhouse with permission.

Carne Pizza

  • Author: Chantal Lascaris
  • Prep Time: 5 minutes
  • Cook Time: 5 minutes
  • Total Time: 10 minutes
  • Category: Lunch, Dinner
  • Method: Bake
  • Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients

    • 1 cup sliced salami

    • 400g extra-lean beef mince

    • 1 cup sliced onion

    • 1 red pepper, chopped

    • 2 tsp minced garlic

    • 4 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

    • 4 Tbsp low-sugar chutney

    • 45 Tbsp water

    • 2 tsp dried origanum

    • Salt and pepper

    • 1 cup whole black olives, pitted

    • 4 wholewheat pita bread or wraps

    • 4 Tbsp tomato paste

    • 1 ¼ cups mozzarella

Instructions

  1. In a pan, sauté the salami until starting to crisp. Remove from the pan, drain on kitchen paper and set aside.
  2. To the same pan add the mince and sauté until browned. Break up any lumps with a fork. Add the onion, red pepper and garlic, and sauté until the onion starts to soften.
  3. Add the Worcestershire sauce, chutney, water and origanum.
  4. Stir, then cook for another 2 minutes, or until cooked through. Season with salt and pepper.
  5. Slice the olives in halves or quarters, depending on their size.
  6. Halve the pita bread or wraps and spread about 1 tablespoon of tomato paste over each, followed by some meat mixture. Scatter over the olives, salami and mozzarella.
  7. Place under the grill for 1–2 minutes, or until the cheese starts to melt and the pita starts to turn golden.
  8. Remove and serve while still warm, garnished as desired.

