Recipe of the day: Carne pizza

Why order pizza when you can make your own at home?

Today’s recipe is a tasty carne pizza made with lean mince, salami, and melted mozzarella on wholewheat pita or wraps. ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Mexican torta de carnitas Carne pizza Ingredients 1 cup sliced salami

400g extra-lean beef mince

1 cup sliced onion

1 red pepper, chopped

2 tsp minced garlic

4 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

4 Tbsp low-sugar chutney

4–5 Tbsp water

2 tsp dried origanum

Salt and pepper

1 cup whole black olives, pitted

4 wholewheat pita bread or wraps

4 Tbsp tomato paste

In a pan, sauté the salami until starting to crisp. Remove from the pan, drain on kitchen paper and set aside. To the same pan add the mince and sauté until browned. Break up any lumps with a fork. Add the onion, red pepper and garlic, and sauté until the onion starts to soften. Add the Worcestershire sauce, chutney, water and origanum. Stir, then cook for another 2 minutes, or until cooked through. Season with salt and pepper. Slice the olives in halves or quarters, depending on their size. Halve the pita bread or wraps and spread about 1 tablespoon of tomato paste over each, followed by some meat mixture. Scatter over the olives, salami and mozzarella. Place under the grill for 1–2 minutes, or until the cheese starts to melt and the pita starts to turn golden. Remove and serve while still warm, garnished as desired. *This recipe was sourced from penguinrandomhouse with permission.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Category: Lunch, Dinner

Method: Bake

