Recipe of the day: Carne pizza
Why order pizza when you can make your own at home?
Carne Pizza. Picture: Supplied
Today’s recipe is a tasty carne pizza made with lean mince, salami, and melted mozzarella on wholewheat pita or wraps.
Carne pizza
Ingredients
- 1 cup sliced salami
- 400g extra-lean beef mince
- 1 cup sliced onion
- 1 red pepper, chopped
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- 4 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 4 Tbsp low-sugar chutney
- 4–5 Tbsp water
- 2 tsp dried origanum
- Salt and pepper
- 1 cup whole black olives, pitted
- 4 wholewheat pita bread or wraps
- 4 Tbsp tomato paste
- 1 ¼ cups mozzarella
Method
- In a pan, sauté the salami until starting to crisp. Remove from the pan, drain on kitchen paper and set aside.
- To the same pan add the mince and sauté until browned. Break up any lumps with a fork. Add the onion, red pepper and garlic, and sauté until the onion starts to soften.
- Add the Worcestershire sauce, chutney, water and origanum.
- Stir, then cook for another 2 minutes, or until cooked through. Season with salt and pepper.
- Slice the olives in halves or quarters, depending on their size.
- Halve the pita bread or wraps and spread about 1 tablespoon of tomato paste over each, followed by some meat mixture. Scatter over the olives, salami and mozzarella.
- Place under the grill for 1–2 minutes, or until the cheese starts to melt and the pita starts to turn golden.
- Remove and serve while still warm, garnished as desired.
Carne Pizza
- Prep Time: 5 minutes
- Cook Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 10 minutes
- Category: Lunch, Dinner
- Method: Bake
- Cuisine: Italian
Ingredients
Instructions
