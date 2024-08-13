Recipe of the day: Refreshing watermelon and feta salad
Summer is around the corner. Here is a light and refreshing dish idea to beat the summer heat.
Refreshing watermelon and feta salad. Picture: iStock
Combining the sweetness of chilled watermelon, the crunch of cucumber, and the tanginess of lime-soaked red onions, this watermelon salad is a perfect mix for warm days.
Topped with crumbled feta and fresh mint, then drizzled with a zesty lime and olive oil dressing, you can serve it immediately or chill it for a few hours to let the flavours meld together.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Toast with sardines, avo and atchar
Watermelon and feta salad
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
- 1/4 cup fresh lime juice (from 2 large limes)
- 5 to 6 cups seedless watermelon, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 1/2 small 5-pound watermelon), preferably chilled
- 2 cups chopped cucumbers, preferably English or Persian
- 1 cup packed mint leaves
- 1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt, to taste
- Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
Method
- Gather the ingredients.
- Combine the sliced red onions and lime juice in a small bowl.
- Let it sit until slightly softened, 10 to 15 minutes.
- In a very large bowl, combine the watermelon, cucumber, mint, and feta and toss gently.
- Add the red onion, reserving the lime juice.
- To make the dressing, add the olive oil to the small bowl with the lime juice from the onions.
- Whisk together and add salt and pepper to taste.
- Add the dressing to the salad and toss gently to incorporate.
- Taste and add more salt and pepper if desired.
- Serve immediately, or chill for up to 2 hours before serving.
*This recipe was sourced from thespruceeats.com with permission.
Refreshing watermelon and feta salad
Ingredients
-
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
-
- 1/4 cup fresh lime juice (from 2 large limes)
-
- 5 to 6 cups seedless watermelon, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 1/2 small 5-pound watermelon), preferably chilled
-
- 2 cups chopped cucumbers, preferably English or Persian
-
- 1 cup packed mint leaves
-
- 1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese
-
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
-
- Salt, to taste
-
- Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Gather the ingredients.
- Combine the sliced red onions and lime juice in a small bowl.
- Let it sit until slightly softened, 10 to 15 minutes.
- In a very large bowl, combine the watermelon, cucumber, mint, and feta and toss gently.
- Add the red onion, reserving the lime juice.
- To make the dressing, add the olive oil to the small bowl with the lime juice from the onions.
- Whisk together and add salt and pepper to taste.
- Add the dressing to the salad and toss gently to incorporate.
- Taste and add more salt and pepper if desired.
- Serve immediately, or chill for up to 2 hours before serving.
NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Cape Malay curry-inspired South African seafood pot
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.