Recipe of the day: Refreshing watermelon and feta salad

Summer is around the corner. Here is a light and refreshing dish idea to beat the summer heat.

Combining the sweetness of chilled watermelon, the crunch of cucumber, and the tanginess of lime-soaked red onions, this watermelon salad is a perfect mix for warm days.

Topped with crumbled feta and fresh mint, then drizzled with a zesty lime and olive oil dressing, you can serve it immediately or chill it for a few hours to let the flavours meld together.

Watermelon and feta salad

Ingredients

1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/4 cup fresh lime juice (from 2 large limes)

5 to 6 cups seedless watermelon, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 1/2 small 5-pound watermelon), preferably chilled

2 cups chopped cucumbers, preferably English or Persian

1 cup packed mint leaves

1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Salt, to taste

Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

Method

Gather the ingredients. Combine the sliced red onions and lime juice in a small bowl. Let it sit until slightly softened, 10 to 15 minutes. In a very large bowl, combine the watermelon, cucumber, mint, and feta and toss gently. Add the red onion, reserving the lime juice. To make the dressing, add the olive oil to the small bowl with the lime juice from the onions. Whisk together and add salt and pepper to taste. Add the dressing to the salad and toss gently to incorporate. Taste and add more salt and pepper if desired. Serve immediately, or chill for up to 2 hours before serving.

*This recipe was sourced from thespruceeats.com with permission.

