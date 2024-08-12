Recipe of the day: Toast with sardines, avo and atchar

An easy-to-make toast to elevate your breakfast game.

Featuring creamy avocado, zesty lemon, spicy atchar, and tender sardines, this dish is perfect for those who crave a savoury start to their day.

In just 25 minutes, you can prepare a satisfying meal that pairs well with a hot cup of coffee or tea.

Ingredients

2 avocados, chopped

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

30 ml (2 tbsp) avocado or olive oil + extra

30 ml (2 tbsp) water

Salt and pepper

½ x 400 g jar atchar

120 g tin sardines, drained

2 slices of bread of your choice, toasted

Method

Make the avo mayo by blitzing half of the avocado, 45 ml (3 tbsp) of the lemon juice, oil and water until smooth. Season with salt. Heat the atchar in a frying pan on medium-high until warmed through. Carefully open the sardines and remove the bones, if you like. Add to the pan and spoon over atchar to warm. Take care not to break the sardines. Drizzle the bread with extra oil. Spread with the avo mayo and top with the atchar sardines. Combine the remaining avo with the rest of the lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon over the sardines. Scatter with lemon zest.

This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of the South African Avocado Growers’ Association (SAAGA)

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

