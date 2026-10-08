Recipe of the day: Roosterkoek

Chef Hometree Monare shared his recipe for this braai must-grill.

Nothing is as delicious as a bit of roosterkoek grilled on the braai, with melted butter between the splits. In fact, these bready cakes are delicious no matter how you fill them; whether it’s Cape Malay mince curry, jam and cheese, or prosciutto, cheese and apricot preserve, it’s tastebud heaven.

Chef Hometree Monare of Rhulani Lodge in Madikwe shared his recipe for this braai must-grill.

Ingredients:

400g flour

15ml baking powder

50ml skim milk powder

2ml salt

100g butter

2 eggs

150ml water

Method: