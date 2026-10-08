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Recipe of the day: Roosterkoek

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By Hein Kaiser

Journalist

2 minute read

8 October 2026

10:54 am

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Chef Hometree Monare shared his recipe for this braai must-grill.

Nothong like the yum of roosterkoek. Picture iStock

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Nothing is as delicious as a bit of roosterkoek grilled on the braai, with melted butter between the splits. In fact, these bready cakes are delicious no matter how you fill them; whether it’s Cape Malay mince curry, jam and cheese, or prosciutto, cheese and apricot preserve, it’s tastebud heaven.

Chef Hometree Monare of Rhulani Lodge in Madikwe shared his recipe for this braai must-grill.

Ingredients:

  • 400g flour
  • 15ml baking powder
  • 50ml skim milk powder
  • 2ml salt
  • 100g butter
  • 2 eggs
  • 150ml water

Method:

  1. Combine dry ingredients
  2. Rub in butter
  3. Mix water and eggs
  4. Knead
  5. Shape 6 cakes
  6. Grill over coals for 20 minutes
  7. Turn often
  8. Split and butter
  9. Layer with grilled prosciutto, cheese & apricot preserve or any other filling.

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