Recipe of the day: Garden leaf salad with mustard dressing

Discover how easy it is to bring garden-fresh goodness to your table with this delicious, nutritious and satisfying dish

Bright, fresh, and bursting with flavour, today’s recipe spotlights the vibrant simplicity of a garden leaf salad with mustard dressing.

Perfect for any occasion, this salad combines crisp, seasonal greens with a zesty homemade mustard vinaigrette that elevates every bite.

Whether served as a starter or a refreshing side, it’s a celebration of nature’s bounty on your plate. Discover how easy it is to bring garden-fresh goodness to your table with this delicious, nutritious, and utterly satisfying dish.

Ingredients

Garden leaves, including beetroot leaves, kale, carrot tops, nasturtium and mizuna

For the dressing

2 tbsp wholegrain mustard

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp salt

1 lemon, zested and juiced

50ml white wine vinegar

1 cup olive oil

Method

Add all the dressing ingredients to a jar and shake vigorously until emulsified. Toss the garden leaves with the dressing just before serving.