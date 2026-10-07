Discover how easy it is to bring garden-fresh goodness to your table with this delicious, nutritious and satisfying dish
Bright, fresh, and bursting with flavour, today’s recipe spotlights the vibrant simplicity of a garden leaf salad with mustard dressing.
Perfect for any occasion, this salad combines crisp, seasonal greens with a zesty homemade mustard vinaigrette that elevates every bite.
Whether served as a starter or a refreshing side, it’s a celebration of nature’s bounty on your plate. Discover how easy it is to bring garden-fresh goodness to your table with this delicious, nutritious, and utterly satisfying dish.
Ingredients
- Garden leaves, including beetroot leaves, kale, carrot tops, nasturtium and mizuna
For the dressing
- 2 tbsp wholegrain mustard
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 lemon, zested and juiced
- 50ml white wine vinegar
- 1 cup olive oil
Method
- Add all the dressing ingredients to a jar and shake vigorously until emulsified.
- Toss the garden leaves with the dressing just before serving.
Recipe of the day: Garden leaf salad with mustard dressing
Bright, fresh, and bursting with flavor, today’s recipe spotlights the vibrant simplicity of a garden leaf salad with mustard dressing. Perfect for any occasion, this salad combines crisp, seasonal greens with a zesty homemade mustard vinaigrette that elevates every bite. Whether served as a starter or a refreshing side, it’s a celebration of nature’s bounty on your plate. Discover how easy it is to bring garden-fresh goodness to your table with this delicious, nutritious, and utterly satisfying dish.
Nthabiseng Nti Ramaboa, better known as Chef Nti, has built her food career around keeping South African food stories alive.
Ingredients
For the dressing
-
- 2 tbsp wholegrain mustard
-
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
-
- 1 tbsp sugar
-
- 1 tsp salt
-
- 1 lemon, zested and juiced
-
- 50ml white wine vinegar
-
- 1 cup olive oil
Instructions
Add all the dressing ingredients to a jar and shake vigorously until emulsified.
Toss the garden leaves with the dressing just before serving.