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Recipe of the day: Garden leaf salad with mustard dressing

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

2 minute read

7 October 2026

03:34 pm

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Discover how easy it is to bring garden-fresh goodness to your table with this delicious, nutritious and satisfying dish

Garden salad recipe

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Bright, fresh, and bursting with flavour, today’s recipe spotlights the vibrant simplicity of a garden leaf salad with mustard dressing.

Perfect for any occasion, this salad combines crisp, seasonal greens with a zesty homemade mustard vinaigrette that elevates every bite.

Whether served as a starter or a refreshing side, it’s a celebration of nature’s bounty on your plate. Discover how easy it is to bring garden-fresh goodness to your table with this delicious, nutritious, and utterly satisfying dish.

Ingredients

  • Garden leaves, including beetroot leaves, kale, carrot tops, nasturtium and mizuna

For the dressing

  • 2 tbsp wholegrain mustard
  • 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 tbsp sugar
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 lemon, zested and juiced
  • 50ml white wine vinegar
  • 1 cup olive oil

Method

  1. Add all the dressing ingredients to a jar and shake vigorously until emulsified.
  2. Toss the garden leaves with the dressing just before serving.
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Recipe of the day: Garden leaf salad with mustard dressing

Garden salad recipe

Bright, fresh, and bursting with flavor, today’s recipe spotlights the vibrant simplicity of a garden leaf salad with mustard dressing. Perfect for any occasion, this salad combines crisp, seasonal greens with a zesty homemade mustard vinaigrette that elevates every bite. Whether served as a starter or a refreshing side, it’s a celebration of nature’s bounty on your plate. Discover how easy it is to bring garden-fresh goodness to your table with this delicious, nutritious, and utterly satisfying dish.

Nthabiseng Nti Ramaboa, better known as Chef Nti, has built her food career around keeping South African food stories alive.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

For the dressing

RELATED ARTICLES

    • 2 tbsp wholegrain mustard

    • 1 tbsp Dijon mustard

    • 1 tbsp sugar

    • 1 tsp salt

    • 1 lemon, zested and juiced

    • 50ml white wine vinegar

    • 1 cup olive oil

Instructions

Add all the dressing ingredients to a jar and shake vigorously until emulsified.

Toss the garden leaves with the dressing just before serving.

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