Recipe of the day: Stacked mustard & cheese potato bake

Enjoy the delicious layers of creamy potatoes mixed with mustard and topped with melted cheese.

This dish blends the flavours of hot English mustard and Dijon with the richness of fresh cream. You can bake it over coals for a rustic feel or in the oven for convenience.

Finished with grated mature cheddar and fresh chives, it’s a tasty side dish that pairs well with stout beer, bringing out its rich, roasted flavours.

Stacked mustard & cheese potato bake

Ingredients

The Potatoes

2 kg large potatoes, sliced into 2 mm rounds

Olive oil for drizzling

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

The Mustard Cream

The mustard cream

1 cup fresh cream

1 tbsp prepared hot English mustard

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

5 sprigs of fresh thyme, picked and chopped

A small handful of fresh flat-leaf chopped parsley

The toppings

A big handful of grated mature cheddar cheese

A small handful of fresh chives, chopped

Method

To prepare the potatoes, drizzle the slices with olive oil and season well with salt and pepper. Stack the slices vertically into a large flat pot in whichever pattern you choose, as long as they are standing up stacked against each other. To make the mustard cream, pour the cream into a small pot over medium heat. Add the mustard, thyme, and parsley, and whisk well to combine. Bring the cream to a boil while whisking, then remove it from the heat. Pour the hot mustard cream over the potatoes. Pop on the lid and use a spade to create a clear circular space in the coals for the pot. Place the pot into the space, then surround it with medium-low-heat coals, ensuring that no coals touch the pot. Bake with the lid on for 45 minutes, then place a few coals on the lid to brown the top for another 10-15 minutes. Alternatively, bake uncovered in the oven at 180 °C for 45 minutes. Add the cheese and grill with the lid off for another 10 minutes to brown, but keep an eye on it. Top with chopped chives and season with salt and pepper.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

