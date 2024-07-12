Recipes

12 Jul 2024

Recipe of the day: Chicken & mushroom soup

Warm up your day with a comforting bowl of chicken & mushroom soup.

Chicken & mushroom soup

Chicken & mushroom soup. Picture: Supplied

This rich and creamy dish combines tender chicken and earthy button mushrooms, creating a delightful harmony of flavours.

Perfect for a cosy evening or as a hearty starter, this recipe is simple to follow and sure to impress.

Chicken & mushroom soup

Ingredients

  • 250 g button mushrooms, chopped
  • salt
  • 2 Tbsp salted butter
  • 500 g deboned chicken breasts, chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 Tbsp flour
  • 2 cups full-cream milk
  • 4 cups fresh cream
  • ground black pepper
  • fresh basil for garnishing

Method

  1. Add the mushrooms to a heated saucepan with a pinch of salt.
  2. Once all the liquid has evaporated and the mushrooms start to toast, add 1 Tbsp of the butter, followed by the chicken and garlic.
  3. Cook until the chicken is completely opaque.
  4. Melt the remaining butter in a mug in the microwave for 15 seconds, then mix in the flour and gradually add the milk, making sure there are no lumps.
  5. Add this to the saucepan and cook over low heat for 5 minutes.
  6. Once the sauce starts to thicken, stir through the cream, and season with salt and black pepper. Serve garnished with fresh basil.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

