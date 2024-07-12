Recipe of the day: Chicken & mushroom soup
Warm up your day with a comforting bowl of chicken & mushroom soup.
Chicken & mushroom soup. Picture: Supplied
This rich and creamy dish combines tender chicken and earthy button mushrooms, creating a delightful harmony of flavours.
Perfect for a cosy evening or as a hearty starter, this recipe is simple to follow and sure to impress.
Chicken & mushroom soup
Ingredients
- 250 g button mushrooms, chopped
- salt
- 2 Tbsp salted butter
- 500 g deboned chicken breasts, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 Tbsp flour
- 2 cups full-cream milk
- 4 cups fresh cream
- ground black pepper
- fresh basil for garnishing
Method
- Add the mushrooms to a heated saucepan with a pinch of salt.
- Once all the liquid has evaporated and the mushrooms start to toast, add 1 Tbsp of the butter, followed by the chicken and garlic.
- Cook until the chicken is completely opaque.
- Melt the remaining butter in a mug in the microwave for 15 seconds, then mix in the flour and gradually add the milk, making sure there are no lumps.
- Add this to the saucepan and cook over low heat for 5 minutes.
- Once the sauce starts to thicken, stir through the cream, and season with salt and black pepper. Serve garnished with fresh basil.
*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House
