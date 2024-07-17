Recipe of the day: Sticky pork fried rice
A mouth-watering dish that combines savoury and sweet flavours with a delightful crunch.
Sticky pork fried rice. Picture: Supplied/South African Pork Producers’ Organisation (SAPPO)
Sticky pork fried rice recipe is a mouthwatering combination of tender pork, aromatic garlic and ginger, and a mix of vegetables all tossed together with perfectly cooked sushi rice.
Topped with a delicious sticky sauce and an array of tasty garnishes, this dish is sure to become a family favourite.
Sticky pork fried rice
Ingredients
- 300g sliced pork deboned neck steak
- 2 crushed garlic cloves
- 60 ml grated ginger (about 1/4 cup)
- 125 ml cooked corn (about 1/2 cup)
- 1 cup finely diced mushrooms (preferably sautéed in soy sauce)
- 1/3 cup diced spring onion
- 1/4 cup sesame seeds
- 2 cups cooked sushi rice
- Salt and black pepper to taste
- Oil for frying
For the sticky sauce
- 1/3 cup soy sauce
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1 tablespoon ketchup
- 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
For toppings:
- Toasted sesame seeds
- Toasted and chopped cashews
- Extra sticky sauce
- Kewpie mayonnaise
- Chopped spring onion
Method
- Prepare the Pork and Vegetables
- Heat a skillet over medium heat and add a dollop of oil.
- Add the crushed garlic and grated ginger, frying until fragrant.
- Slice the pork neck into cubes and add to the skillet, cooking until browned.
- Add the cooked corn, sautéed mushrooms, and diced spring onions.
- Add the Rice: Scoop in the cooked sushi rice and sesame seeds.
- Season with salt and black pepper, then reduce the heat to low.
- Make the Sticky Sauce: In a bowl, mix the soy sauce, honey, ketchup, rice wine vinegar, and sesame oil.
- Pour the sauce over the rice mixture and stir well.
- Let it simmer for another three minutes before removing from the heat.
*This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of the South African Pork Producers' Organisation (SAPPO)
