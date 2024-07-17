Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

4 minute read

17 Jul 2024

04:12 pm

Recipe of the day: Sticky pork fried rice

A mouth-watering dish that combines savoury and sweet flavours with a delightful crunch.

Sticky pork fried rice

Sticky pork fried rice. Picture: Supplied/South African Pork Producers’ Organisation (SAPPO)

Sticky pork fried rice recipe is a mouthwatering combination of tender pork, aromatic garlic and ginger, and a mix of vegetables all tossed together with perfectly cooked sushi rice.

Topped with a delicious sticky sauce and an array of tasty garnishes, this dish is sure to become a family favourite.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Chicken & mushroom soup

Sticky pork fried rice

Ingredients

  • 300g sliced pork deboned neck steak
  • 2 crushed garlic cloves
  • 60 ml grated ginger (about 1/4 cup)
  • 125 ml cooked corn (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1 cup finely diced mushrooms (preferably sautéed in soy sauce)
  • 1/3 cup diced spring onion
  • 1/4 cup sesame seeds
  • 2 cups cooked sushi rice
  • Salt and black pepper to taste
  • Oil for frying

For the sticky sauce

  • 1/3 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 tablespoon ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil

For toppings:

  • Toasted sesame seeds
  • Toasted and chopped cashews
  • Extra sticky sauce
  • Kewpie mayonnaise
  • Chopped spring onion

Method

  1. Prepare the Pork and Vegetables
  2. Heat a skillet over medium heat and add a dollop of oil.
  3. Add the crushed garlic and grated ginger, frying until fragrant.
  4. Slice the pork neck into cubes and add to the skillet, cooking until browned.
  5. Add the cooked corn, sautéed mushrooms, and diced spring onions.
  6. Add the Rice: Scoop in the cooked sushi rice and sesame seeds.
  7. Season with salt and black pepper, then reduce the heat to low.
  8. Make the Sticky Sauce: In a bowl, mix the soy sauce, honey, ketchup, rice wine vinegar, and sesame oil.
  9. Pour the sauce over the rice mixture and stir well.
  10. Let it simmer for another three minutes before removing from the heat.

*This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of the South African Pork Producers’ Organisation (SAPPO)

Print

Sticky pork fried rice

Sticky pork fried rice

  • Author: www.sapork.co.za

Ingredients

Scale

    • 300g sliced pork deboned neck steak

    • 2 crushed garlic cloves

    • 60 ml grated ginger (about 1/4 cup)

    • 125 ml cooked corn (about 1/2 cup)

    • 1 cup finely diced mushrooms (preferably sautéed in soy sauce)

    • 1/3 cup diced spring onion

    • 1/4 cup sesame seeds

    • 2 cups cooked sushi rice

    • Salt and black pepper to taste

    • Oil for frying

For the sticky sauce

    • 1/3 cup soy sauce

    • 1/4 cup honey

    • 1 tablespoon ketchup

    • 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

    • 1 teaspoon sesame oil

For toppings:

    • Toasted sesame seeds

    • Toasted and chopped cashews

    • Extra sticky sauce

    • Kewpie mayonnaise

    • Chopped spring onion

Instructions

  1. Prepare the Pork and Vegetables

  2. Heat a skillet over medium heat and add a dollop of oil.

  3. Add the crushed garlic and grated ginger, frying until fragrant.

  4. Slice the pork neck into cubes and add to the skillet, cooking until browned.

  5. Add the cooked corn, sautéed mushrooms, and diced spring onions.

  6. Add the Rice: Scoop in the cooked sushi rice and sesame seeds.

  7. Season with salt and black pepper, then reduce the heat to low.

  8. Make the Sticky Sauce: In a bowl, mix the soy sauce, honey, ketchup, rice wine vinegar, and sesame oil.

  9. Pour the sauce over the rice mixture and stir well.

  10. Let it simmer for another three minutes before removing from the heat.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Portuguese lamb tripe

Read more on these topics

food pork recipe

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Joburg will provide more protection if needed, says mayor after forensic investigator’s murder
News Man accused of being behind Goolam demands apology from Sisulu and Independent Media
Crime Last pieces in Freitag murder puzzle? Prime suspects now back in Pretoria
South Africa Will R9bn nuclear reactors lower SA’s energy costs?
South Africa MK’s case against SABC is a publicity stunt – analyst

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES