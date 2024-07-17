Recipe of the day: Sticky pork fried rice

A mouth-watering dish that combines savoury and sweet flavours with a delightful crunch.

Sticky pork fried rice recipe is a mouthwatering combination of tender pork, aromatic garlic and ginger, and a mix of vegetables all tossed together with perfectly cooked sushi rice.

Topped with a delicious sticky sauce and an array of tasty garnishes, this dish is sure to become a family favourite.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Chicken & mushroom soup

Sticky pork fried rice

Ingredients

300g sliced pork deboned neck steak

2 crushed garlic cloves

60 ml grated ginger (about 1/4 cup)

125 ml cooked corn (about 1/2 cup)

1 cup finely diced mushrooms (preferably sautéed in soy sauce)

1/3 cup diced spring onion

1/4 cup sesame seeds

2 cups cooked sushi rice

Salt and black pepper to taste

Oil for frying

For the sticky sauce

1/3 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup honey

1 tablespoon ketchup

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

For toppings:

Toasted sesame seeds

Toasted and chopped cashews

Extra sticky sauce

Kewpie mayonnaise

Chopped spring onion

Method

Prepare the Pork and Vegetables Heat a skillet over medium heat and add a dollop of oil. Add the crushed garlic and grated ginger, frying until fragrant. Slice the pork neck into cubes and add to the skillet, cooking until browned. Add the cooked corn, sautéed mushrooms, and diced spring onions. Add the Rice: Scoop in the cooked sushi rice and sesame seeds. Season with salt and black pepper, then reduce the heat to low. Make the Sticky Sauce: In a bowl, mix the soy sauce, honey, ketchup, rice wine vinegar, and sesame oil. Pour the sauce over the rice mixture and stir well. Let it simmer for another three minutes before removing from the heat.

*This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of the South African Pork Producers’ Organisation (SAPPO)

Sticky pork fried rice Author: www.sapork.co.za Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 300g sliced pork deboned neck steak

2 crushed garlic cloves

60 ml grated ginger (about 1/4 cup )

125 ml cooked corn (about 1/2 cup )

1 cup finely diced mushrooms (preferably sautéed in soy sauce)

1/3 cup diced spring onion

1/4 cup sesame seeds

2 cups cooked sushi rice

Salt and black pepper to taste

Oil for frying

For the sticky sauce 1/3 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup honey

1 tablespoon ketchup

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

For toppings: Toasted sesame seeds

Toasted and chopped cashews

Extra sticky sauce

Kewpie mayonnaise

Chopped spring onion

Instructions Prepare the Pork and Vegetables Heat a skillet over medium heat and add a dollop of oil. Add the crushed garlic and grated ginger, frying until fragrant. Slice the pork neck into cubes and add to the skillet, cooking until browned. Add the cooked corn, sautéed mushrooms, and diced spring onions. Add the Rice: Scoop in the cooked sushi rice and sesame seeds. Season with salt and black pepper, then reduce the heat to low. Make the Sticky Sauce: In a bowl, mix the soy sauce, honey, ketchup, rice wine vinegar, and sesame oil. Pour the sauce over the rice mixture and stir well. Let it simmer for another three minutes before removing from the heat.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Portuguese lamb tripe