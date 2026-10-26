Recipe of the day: Yudhika Sujanani’s township chicken

This township chicken recipe combines Indian and isiZulu cooking influences with chicken, masala, peppers, chutney and mayonnaise in a rich, creamy sauce.

Chef and cookbook author Yudhika Sujanani draws on her childhood in Isipingo, south of Durban, for her township chicken recipe, a dish inspired by the blending of Indian and isiZulu cooking traditions.

In her cookbook, Madame Curry, Sujanani recalls growing up in a town where Indian shops, greengrocers, cafés and traditional herbalists formed part of the local landscape. Music by South African artists PJ Powers and Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse played from transistor radios, reflecting the township’s cultural mix.

Raised mainly on curry and rice, Sujanani said chicken prepared in this style was a family favourite. She recreated the dish from memory, combining masala, peppers, chutney and mayonnaise, with cream added as an optional ingredient.

Township chicken

Ingredients

60ml sunflower oil

1 onion, finely chopped

5ml coarse salt

200ml finely chopped red and yellow bell peppers

1 large carrot, peeled and grated

6 cloves garlic, crushed

10ml crushed ginger

4 green chillies, halved lengthways

Few sprigs thyme

30ml mixed masala

1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

1 x chicken stock cube

250ml boiling water

60ml fruit chutney

125ml mayonnaise

65ml pouring cream, plus extra for drizzling

12-16 chicken pieces

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Fresh curry leaves, to garnish

Mango atchar, to serve

Mixed vegetable pickle, to serve

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Heat the sunflower oil in a heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add the onion and salt and sauté until lightly golden. Stir in the peppers, carrot, garlic and ginger, and once the peppers and carrot soften, add the green chillies and thyme. Spoon the masala into the side of the pot and mix well for 3-5 seconds to heat it up, then add the chopped tomatoes. Turn down the heat and simmer for 6-8 minutes, until the tomatoes have cooked down and the oil has separated. Use the back of a wooden spoon to break down any lumps to form a thick paste. Dissolve the stock cube in the boiling water and add this to the pot. Add the chutney, mayonnaise and cream, and mix. Pour the sauce into an ovenproof dish and add the chicken pieces, skin-side up. Spoon the sauce over the chicken to coat and season to taste with black pepper. Bake for 45 minutes until golden and the juices run clear when tested with a skewer. Drizzle with some cream, garnish with fresh curry leaves, and serve with some mango atchar and a mixed vegetable pickle alongside.

*This recipe is courtesy of penguinrandomhouse.