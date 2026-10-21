Recipe of the day: Brie, cherry and herb omelette

Serve it with crispy bacon for an extra treat.
This omelette combines creamy brie, sweet cherries and fresh herbs for a delicious breakfast.
Serve it with crispy bacon for an extra treat.
Brie, cherry and herb omelette
Ingredients
- 4 eggs
- 2 Tbsp cream or milk
- 1 Tbsp butter
- ½ cup fresh cherries, halved and pitted
- 80g brie, sliced
- 1 Tbsp chopped chives or parsley
- Salt & black pepper
Method
- Beat eggs with cream, salt, and ground black pepper.
- Melt the butter in a pan, pour in eggs.
- When nearly set, scatter over the cherries, brie, and herbs.
- Fold gently, cook 1-2 minutes until brie melts.
- Delicious with a helping of crispy bacon, I highly recommend it
*This recipe is courtesy of juicydeliciousPrint
Brie, cherry and herb omelette
Ingredients
Scale
4 eggs
- 2 Tbsp cream or milk
- 1 Tbsp butter
- ½ cup fresh cherries, halved and pitted
- 80g brie, sliced
- 1 Tbsp chopped chives or parsley
- Salt & black pepper
Instructions
1. Beat eggs with cream, salt, and ground black pepper.
2. Melt the butter in a pan, pour in eggs.
3. When nearly set, scatter over the cherries, brie, and herbs.
4. Fold gently, cook 1–2 minutes until brie melts.
5. Delicious with a helping of crispy bacon, I highly recommend it