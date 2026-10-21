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Recipe of the day: Brie, cherry and herb omelette

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

21 October 2026

11:45 am

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Serve it with crispy bacon for an extra treat.

Brie, cherry and herb omelette. Picture: Supplied/ Jenny Morris

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This omelette combines creamy brie, sweet cherries and fresh herbs for a delicious breakfast.

Serve it with crispy bacon for an extra treat.

Brie, cherry and herb omelette

Ingredients

  • 4 eggs
  • 2 Tbsp cream or milk
  • 1 Tbsp butter
  • ½ cup fresh cherries, halved and pitted
  • 80g brie, sliced
  • 1 Tbsp chopped chives or parsley
  • Salt & black pepper

Method

  1. Beat eggs with cream, salt, and ground black pepper.
  2. Melt the butter in a pan, pour in eggs.
  3. When nearly set, scatter over the cherries, brie, and herbs.
  4. Fold gently, cook 1-2 minutes until brie melts.
  5. Delicious with a helping of crispy bacon, I highly recommend it

*This recipe is courtesy of juicydelicious

Print

Brie, cherry and herb omelette

  • Author: Jenny Morris

Ingredients

Scale

4 eggs

  • 2 Tbsp cream or milk
  • 1 Tbsp butter
  • ½ cup fresh cherries, halved and pitted
  • 80g brie, sliced
  • 1 Tbsp chopped chives or parsley
  • Salt & black pepper

Instructions

1. Beat eggs with cream, salt, and ground black pepper.

2. Melt the butter in a pan, pour in eggs.

3. When nearly set, scatter over the cherries, brie, and herbs.

4. Fold gently, cook 1–2 minutes until brie melts.

5. Delicious with a helping of crispy bacon, I highly recommend it

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