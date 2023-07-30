Sunday lunch: Glazed apricot snoek on the braai and mielietert recipe

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

There’s so much more to a braai than potato bake, steak, chops and wors. Why not try something different for Sunday lunch? This glazed apricot snoek and mielietert recipe will come as a welcome surprise to everyone’s tastebuds.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Fish biryani

Mielietert recipe

Ingredients

2 cans of sweetcorn

60ml white sugar

4 extra-large eggs

15ml baking powder

60ml real butter (melted)

60ml flour

15ml baking powder

Large pinch of salt

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C and butter a large pie dish. Add all the ingredients to a mixing bowl and stir well. Add the batter to the pie dish and place into the oven and bake for approximately one hour. Once ready, it will have a golden colour. Mielietert tastes best when served slightly warm.

*This recipe was found on www.notsoskinnycook.com

Glazed snoek on the braai

Ingredients

1.2kg whole fresh snoek, butterflied (or snoek fillets)

2 tbsp Robertson’s Braai & Grill All-In-One

100g salted butter

1 tsp Robertson’s crushed garlic

1 tsp Robertson’s chilli flakes

60ml apricot jam

60ml honey

60ml soy sauce

1 lemon

Method

Place the snoek, skin side down on a sheet of greased heavy-duty tin foil and sprinkle over the Robertsons Braai & Grill All-in-One. Set aside. Melt the butter in a large saucepan and stir in the Robertsons Crushed Garlic and Robertsons Chilli Flakes. Cook for a minute or two, until fragrant. Add the apricot jam, honey and soy sauce. Cook over a low heat until the jam and honey have melted, and the sauce is glossy. Place the snoek, on its sheet of foil, directly onto the grid, over medium coals. Cook until the fish starts to whiten. Gently brush the snoek with the glaze, then turn it over and cook for a further 6-8 minutes, basting often with the glaze. When the fish is just cooked through, squeeze lemon juice over the top and serve hot.

*This recipe was found on www.robertsons.co.za

NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: Pan fried pork fillet with creamy mushroom risotto