Sunday lunch: Glazed apricot snoek on the braai and mielietert recipe

There’s so much more to a braai than potato bake, steak, chops and wors. Why not try something different for Sunday lunch? This glazed apricot snoek and mielietert recipe will come as a welcome surprise to everyone’s tastebuds.
Mielietert recipe
Ingredients
- 2 cans of sweetcorn
- 60ml white sugar
- 4 extra-large eggs
- 15ml baking powder
- 60ml real butter (melted)
- 60ml flour
- 15ml baking powder
- Large pinch of salt
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180°C and butter a large pie dish.
- Add all the ingredients to a mixing bowl and stir well. Add the batter to the pie dish and place into the oven and bake for approximately one hour. Once ready, it will have a golden colour. Mielietert tastes best when served slightly warm.
*This recipe was found on www.notsoskinnycook.com
Glazed snoek on the braai
Ingredients
- 1.2kg whole fresh snoek, butterflied (or snoek fillets)
- 2 tbsp Robertson’s Braai & Grill All-In-One
- 100g salted butter
- 1 tsp Robertson’s crushed garlic
- 1 tsp Robertson’s chilli flakes
- 60ml apricot jam
- 60ml honey
- 60ml soy sauce
- 1 lemon
Method
- Place the snoek, skin side down on a sheet of greased heavy-duty tin foil and sprinkle over the Robertsons Braai & Grill All-in-One. Set aside.
- Melt the butter in a large saucepan and stir in the Robertsons Crushed Garlic and Robertsons Chilli Flakes. Cook for a minute or two, until fragrant.
- Add the apricot jam, honey and soy sauce. Cook over a low heat until the jam and honey have melted, and the sauce is glossy.
- Place the snoek, on its sheet of foil, directly onto the grid, over medium coals.
- Cook until the fish starts to whiten. Gently brush the snoek with the glaze, then turn it over and cook for a further 6-8 minutes, basting often with the glaze.
- When the fish is just cooked through, squeeze lemon juice over the top and serve hot.
*This recipe was found on www.robertsons.co.za
