Recipe of the day: Pan fried pork fillet with creamy mushroom risotto

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

Whether you are looking for a delicious yet simple date night dinner recipe or just a hearty winter’s evening meal, this mushroom risotto recipe with pan fried pork fillet will hit just the right spot.

Pork fillet is one of the easiest meat cuts to cook, and you also don’t need a science degree to make the risotto, even though it sounds very complicated.

Pan fried pork fillet and creamy mushroom risotto

Ingredients

Mushroom risotto

1 small onion finely chopped

2 garlic cloves thinly sliced

250 g approximately 2-3 cups mushrooms of your choice, sliced

1 cup Arborio/Risotto rice

½ cup white wine

3-4 cups stock I used beef stock

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon truffle oil optional

1-2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

salt & pepper to taste

½ cup Parmesan cheese grated

Mushroom Risotto. Picture: iStock

Pork fillet

1 x 300-400g pork fillet sliced in half (resulting in two even pieces of fillet)

olive oil for frying

2 garlic cloves

fresh rosemary

salt & pepper to taste

Method

To make the risotto, fry the onion in the a splash of olive oil in a large frying pan. When the onion is soft, add the garlic and fry for another 20 seconds or so then add the mushrooms. Fry until the mushrooms are golden brown then add the rice. Stir to coat the rice in the oil and aromatics then add the wine. Allow the wine to reduce then stir in the stock, ladle by ladle. Allow the rice to absorb the stock before adding more and stirring continuously. It is this continuous stirring that creates the creaminess risotto is known for. When the risotto has absorbed approximately half of the liquid, start tasting it regularly as a good risotto can quickly be ruined by over cooking. Your risotto might also not need all the stock or it might need more, it all depends on the rice’s absorbency. When the risotto is cooked to your preference, stir in the butter and Parmesan and season to taste with lemon, truffle oil (if using), salt and pepper. Half way through making the risotto, heat a large pan over medium-high heat and add a splash of olive oil. Season the pork fillet then add to the pan and allow to brown all over. Add the garlic and rosemary and allow to cook until the pork is cooked to your preference. Remove the pork from the pan and allow to rest for 5-10 minutes. Slice into thick slices and serve with the risotto.

Pork fillet. Picture: iStock

*This recipe was found on www.simply-delicious-food.com

