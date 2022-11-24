Recipe of the day: Rich cheesy pumpkin risotto

Citizen Reporter

Thanksgiving may not be celebrated in South Africa, however, this popular United States holiday produces delicious food such as using leftover pumpkin or butternut to make a delicious risotto.

Thanksgiving is celebrated every year, on the last Thursday of November and is a national holiday in the US, Canada, Saint Lucia and Grenada. It is known as the day of “thanks for the blessings of the harvest and of the preceding year”.

The holiday is known for its turkey, pumpkin pie, turkey stuffing with onions and celery, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, dinner rolls and cranberry sauce.

As pumpkin is a prominent ingredient for Thanksgiving, this pumpkin risotto is a perfect way to add your own twist to traditional meals but it’s still hearty, comforting and delicious. You can substitute the pumpkin for butternut.

Pumpkin risotto recipe

Ingredients

60 grams of parmesan cheese

500 grams pumpkin

120 grams of yellow onion (about 1 small)

5 tablespoons of butter

200 grams of arborio rice

1 pinch of kosher salt

90 ml white wine

500 ml vegetable broth

Method

Add your parmesan to the mixing bowl. Chop for 10 seconds/speed 10. Transfer grated parmesan to a separate bowl and set aside. Clean out the mixing bowl thoroughly. Remove the skin from the pumpkin and cut it into half-inch cubes. Peel the onion and cut in half and add it to the mixing bowl. Chop for 8 seconds/speed 5. Use a spatula to scrape down the sides of the mixing bowl. Add half of your butter to the mixing bowl. Sauté for 3 minutes. Add arborio rice to the mixing bowl. Cook in sauté mode for 2 minutes. Add white wine, pumpkin and vegetable stock to the mixing bowl. Cook the risotto for 14 minutes / 212°F|100°C. Scrape down the sides and cook again in sauté mode for 14 minutes / 212°F|100°C. Add your remaining butter and cheese to the mixing bowl. Cook the risotto again for 2 minutes/speed 1 / reverse. Empty the mixing bowl and serve immediately. Enjoy your meal!

This recipe can be found on cookingpal.com