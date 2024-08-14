‘Thyme With The Chefs’ on bringing African heritage to your plate with ‘Masibuyel’embo’

The chef duo recently hosted the second event of the series in Cape Town.

Thyme With The Chefs duo, Chef Asi Ndamase and Athi The Chef are shaking up the culinary scene with their vibrant series, Masibuyel’embo (Let Us Go Back to Our Roots).

Masibuyel’embo is all about showcasing and celebrating African heritage through food.

Earlier this month, the second event in this exciting series took over Si Cantina Sociale in Cape Town, transforming the venue into a lively hub of culture, tradition, and delicious cuisine.

The sold-out event drew over 60 guests, who turned up in stylish shades of olive, perfectly matching the earthy vibe of the day.

Chef Asi and Athi The Chef explained that Masibuyel’embo goes beyond cooking.

“It’s our way of reconnecting with our roots through the medium of food… We’re telling a story of who we are and where we come from,” Chef Asi said.

Athi shared his excitement in celebrating African heritage, highlighting that Masibuyel’embo is about honouring tradition while expanding the possibilities of African cuisine.

“Our goal with Masibuyel’embo is to celebrate the richness of African cuisine in a way that’s both authentic and innovative. It’s about honouring our traditions while also pushing the boundaries of what African food can be,” he said.

Impepho takes centre stage at ‘Masibuyel’embo’

At the heart of the event was Impepho, a plant deeply rooted in African spiritual and medicinal practices.

Dr Christie Van Zyl, a traditional health practitioner and scholar of African medicine, delivered a captivating presentation on the significance of Impepho.

As the head of the University of Cape Town’s Indigenous Healthcare Advisory Service, Dr Van Zyl shed light on the plant’s traditional uses and its modern relevance.

“Impepho is more than just a herb; it’s a bridge between our past and our present, carrying the wisdom of our ancestors into our modern lives, and it is safe to consume,” she said.

Expanding the series to other provinces

Chef Asi and Athi said they have big plans to take Masibuyel’embo on the road, with upcoming events in other provinces, including Chef Asi’s hometown of Port St Johns, Eastern Cape.

The pair is also working on a cookbook that will capture the essence of each event, preserving and sharing the rich flavours and stories of indigenous ingredients for future generations.

