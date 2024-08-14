Spotify to pay homage to Cape Town with Mother of Music event

Cape Town was ranked the second-best city in the world this year according to a survey of major world cities

An aerial shot of Cape Town. Spotify is bringing its Mother of Music festival to the city. Picture: Christopher Loh/Getty Images

Streaming platform Spotify will celebrate Cape Town’s contribution to the country and Africa’s art and creative landscape with the Mother of Music (MOM) event.

“Cape Town, as a cultural destination, is the perfect stage for Mother of Music. This event honours the city’s extraordinary contribution to local and global music sub-scenes and fuels the creative spirit of its upcoming artists,” averred Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu.

Set for the 5th to the 8th of September, the event aims to bring music lovers and creative enthusiasts to experience the vibrant sounds, stunning art, and streetwear that represent the culture of Cape Town.

“Through MOM, we aim to celebrate the past, present, and future of Cape Town’s music culture,” said Okumu.

The event will feature a playlist launch party, a high-energy rave, a street party, and an after-party which will culminate in a finale event in Khayelitsha among other exciting attractions.

Cape Town is renowned not only for its natural beauty and historical significance but also as the Mother City and a hub for producing globally recognized music artists.

As part of the celebrations for the MOM: event, Spotify has launched a dedicated playlist, a curated collection of tracks celebrating the diverse and dynamic sounds of Cape Town.

The event is free and open to all music and culture enthusiasts. All that needs to be done is for interested individuals to register via the MOM: Mother of Music dedicated microsite.

Cape recognition

Earlier this year Cape Town was ranked the second-best city in the world according to a survey of major world cities by TimeOut, a global media and hospitality business.

According to TimeOut, a city is made great via its “buzzing neighbourhoods, affordable food and drink, and a mighty selection of things to do, from art galleries and museums to live music, theatre, the happiness of its locals, access to green space, and strong community vibes.”

The media and hospitality company listed 50 of the best cities in the world, to which Cape Town came in at number 2, second only to America’s New York.

To come up with their ranking, they partnered with the research company Potentia Insight and surveyed thousands of city dwellers about the quality and affordability of food, culture, and nightlife in their city.

Time Out inquired about the happiness of the residents regarding their city. They asked the following questions: “Is it a beautiful place? Is it easy to make social connections?”

Thousands of answers specified a unique perspective on what it’s really like to live in the biggest cities in the world today.

Based on the Survey, the Mother City scored well across the board. A 100% of natives claimed the city is attractive and makes them happy, and Cape Town’s cultural scene is ranked first in the world for quality.

