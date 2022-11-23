‘I need Gordon Ramsay on this ASAP’ – viral TikTok ‘burger’ slammed

Sandisiwe Mbhele

TikTok is at it again. The short video format app is usually praised for its innovative food recipes, clothing ideas, hacks, life advice, dance challenges and much more, but the latest viral food recipe has most netizens fighting the urge to vomit.

A TikTok creator Jane brain @myjanebrain’s recreation of the humble burger has over 3.2 million views on the app, and over a million on Twitter.

‘Potato crisps burger’

The recipe is simply baffling, including her caption: “I’m never making burgers another way.”

Jane has a simmering pan after she creatively moulded the minced meat into a smiley face, she then adds eggs into the eyes and mouth of the mince. She seasons it with salt and then adds a packet of lightly salted Lay’s potato chips, spreads it around the meat, then adds lightly salted Lay’s on top.

WATCH: Viral TikTok ‘burger’ recipe

The food content creator then pours in some light cream around the chips, places butter slices around the pan, and then adds parsley and seasoning salt.

Jane says she is trying to get the chips crispy again, as she adds some mixed cheese to the mix and covers the pan to cook.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: WATCH: This is how South Africa’s most popular drink, Oros, is made

Flipping the mince, Jane comments on the chips: “these actually look like mashed potatoes, you can’t tell me anything…Now that is a burger.”

People who watched the video didn’t feel the same way. Jane’s comment section has over 12 000 comments with many calling for intervention for her cooking even asking Gordon Ramsay to intervene.

“I need Gordon Ramsay on this ASAP”

I swear some people should be banned from cooking pic.twitter.com/BIXTgzDxmr— Lance???????? (@BornAKang) November 22, 2022

Viral TikTok burger recipe gets slammed. Picture: Screengrab

Viral TikTok burger recipe gets slammed. Picture: Screengrab

Chefs reacted to the viral video, with many wondering why Jane didn’t just use actual potatoes with many never wanting to try her recipe.

Actual real chef reactions to whatever the fuck she tried to pass off as culinary guidance makes it even better. This dude is the best on TikTok giving his reactions to other people’s cooking demonstrations. pic.twitter.com/nrVfun8UZJ— julian chwang (@ChwangJulian) November 22, 2022

Depsite people commenting that Jane brain ‘s food content may be satire and should not be taken seriously, her entire TikTok account is dedicated to her outrageous recipes.

ALSO READ: These are the top 10 Eat Out restaurants in Gauteng