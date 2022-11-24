Faf de Klerk and Sello Maake’s new insurance ads have SA in stitches

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Beloved South African veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube and rugby player Faf De Klerk had the winning formulas for their latest television advertisements.

Mzansi generally enjoys seeing famous faces on their screen, especially when they sell us what we desperately need, insurance.

It’s a winning blueprint we have seen with Outsurance and Katlego Maboe, Bakkies Botha with We Buy Cars and Cedwyn Joel with Vodacom all those years ago.

Budget Insurance has aired two new adverts featuring KaNcube and Springbok scrum half De Klerk and it has South Africans in stitches.

‘Bad things happen to good South Africans’

In the ad, KaNcube is seen routinely stopped by a cop. The traffic officer asks for his driver’s license and is in awe when he realises who KaNcube is, however, calling him Archie.

The voiceover actor and narrator says the actor will forever be known as “Archie”, his memorable role on Generations on SABC 1, no matter how many roles he acted in over the years.

Trying to figure out who is, KaNcube finds that his car has just been stolen, with a random samaritan saying in the background: “Who would steal Archie’s car, maan?!”

The voiceover actor then adds, “Sello deserves better” with a call to action that “Good South Africans deserve better” and through affordable Budget Insurance.

Susan Steward, head of marketing at Budget Insurance said the reason they chose the actor was because of his iconic roles in TV.

“KaNcube is a hardworking actor who has played thousands of roles yet continues to be referred to as Archie – a nod to his legendary role in Generations as Archie Moroka. Even ama 2000 gets the reference – Archie is iconic,” she said.

Budget doesn’t ‘Faf’ around

Faf’s ad is largely centred on him “putting his body on the line” for his country and how much he takes care of his health to be the best rugby player he can be.

The ad also depicts Faf as a “Good South African”, as he gives so much to the public – such as doing photoshoots with his famous speedos, dubbing them “his national treasure”.

The message, “budget doesn’t Faf around” if you prioritise your insurance, netcitziens couldn’t get enough, with the majority of them loving the content.

