Former Miss SA Shudu Musida appointed as UNFPA global champion in fight against ‘Female Genital Mutilation’

Former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo “Shudu” Musida has been appointed as a global champion by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to advocate for the fight against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Musida, formerly UNFPA’s first Regional Champion for East and Southern Africa, now takes on a global role to raise awareness of this harmful practice, which affects millions worldwide.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), over 230 million girls and women in 30 countries have undergone FGM.

Shudu’s role included helping to launch the UNFPA campaign Patterns of Hope on the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM on 6 February, which seeks to end the harmful practice of FGM.

Ian McFarlane, director of UNFPA’s Division for External Relations, said they were thrilled to welcome Shudu to the UNFPA global team.

“Her energy, passion, and commitment are inspiring. Working through partnerships, we can achieve so much more than we would by working alone,” Ian added.

FGM, which involves altering or injuring female genitalia for non-medical reasons, remains a deeply entrenched practice in several countries, despite being recognised internationally as a violation of human rights.

According to UNFPA, if current trends continue, 27 million more girls will be subjected to the practice by 2030 unless efforts to eradicate it are significantly increased.

Shudu on urgent need to end FGM

During an interview with Sky News, Shudu emphasised the need to act faster to stop FGM.

“By the age of five, two million more girls will have undergone FGM. And if we don’t reach the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, 27 million more will undergo this harmful practice.

“It’s important for us to accelerate our efforts by 27 times more than what we’re doing now because many women and girls around the world are suffering from this practice.”

She said it’s not just the responsibility of international organisations like UNFPA to ensure that women and girls are free from this violation.

“Dialogue on days like these is crucial because, in many countries, it is a cultural practice, and people fear what they don’t know, but they also ignore what they do not understand.

“It’s all of our responsibility to ensure that all women and girls are free from this harmful practice because until they’re free, I don’t believe anyone is free.”

Shudu’s two-year appointment is part of UNFPA’s broader mission to achieve universal sexual and reproductive health rights by 2030.

