USAID funding freeze forces Joburg Child Welfare to halt GBV services

A 90-day pause in US foreign aid has forced Joburg Child Welfare to suspend critical services for gender-based violence survivors in Gauteng.

Joburg Child Welfare (JCW) has announced the suspension of its HIV and gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and response services programme and other services following the United States’ 90-day suspension of USAID funding.

On the second day of his second term, US President Donald Trump issued the “Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid” executive order, which called for a 90-day pause of new foreign assistance obligations and disbursements pending review of all foreign aid programs.

A non-profit organisation (NPO) that the suspension of all USAID programmes has impacted includes the JCW, which announced on Tuesday that it has been compelled to suspend the operations of its NACOSA GBV programme, along with other key services.

Joburg Child Welfare suspends NACOSA GBV programme

“Over the past year, the GBV Response Programme has played an important role in providing support services to survivors of gender-based violence and sexual offences and fostering preventative measures within communities,” said Abubakr Hattas, the CEO of the JCW said in a statement to The Citizen.

“We have focused on making sure that survivors, particularly women and children, but also men and boys, have access to trauma-informed care and the essential support services that they need.”

JCW said survivors reporting to the eight centres operated by the JCW across its eight clinics have received rapid containment and support, largely thanks to the efforts of the programme’s first responders.

The eight clinics across Gauteng are the Stretford Clinic in Orange Farm, Lenasia South Clinic, Nthabiseng Thuthuzela Care Centre in Soweto, Zamokuhle Clinic in Tembisa, Discoverers Clinic in Roodepoort, Hillbrow Clinic, Alexandra Clinic (temporarily operating from Hillbrow), and Diepsloot Clinic.

“As a child protection organisation, we have witnessed the transformative impact of this programme. It has not only supported survivors but also helped to empower communities to understand better how they can protect their most vulnerable members and help ensure they have access to critical services,” Hattas added.

Centres operated by JCW at eight clinics

Services provided through the programme include psychosocial support, trauma counselling, medical referrals, legal guidance, and empowerment initiatives to raise community awareness about GBV, child abuse, and sexual offences.

The 115-year-old NPA hopes the United States Secretary of State would apply the recent waiver for “life-saving humanitarian assistance.”

In the meantime, it has appealed to individuals, civil society, private sector stakeholders, and the government to join together to help keep its clinics open.

“We understand the severe impact this suspension will have on the vulnerable communities we serve and on the women and children who rely on our support every day. Our clinics have provided lifelines for survivors seeking safe spaces, emotional support, and access to legal and medical assistance,” the CEO said.

Hattas added that the NPO was appealing to the public to help them with a contingency plan to sustain the GBV service it offers children.

Appeal for help

“Sexual offences against adolescent girls and young women remain among us, and we find that in most cases survivors have nowhere to go, and our clinics have become a safe space and place of refuge for them,” appealed Hattas.

“Any support, whether financial, advocacy-based, or collaborative, will be crucial during this challenging time. Contributions will help enable us to continue providing the programme’s much-needed critical care interventions and counselling services.”

