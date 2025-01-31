Using football as a tool to tackle gender-based violence ahead of a big sporting weekend [VIDEO]

Alcohol’s role in societal issues such as road safety, risky sexual behaviours and GBV has been widely reported.

former Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele speaking at the #NoExcuse campaign media pop up. Picture: Supplied

It’s the end of the month, and the Soweto derby is taking place in what’s dubbed ‘the big weekend’ in South Africa because of the ubiquity of entertainment options on offer.

The end of the month is one of the peak periods of alcohol consumption, particularly on weekends such as this one.

Millions of South Africans, particularly men, will be watching the league match between arch-rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaiser Chiefs; a significant number of these supporters will watch the anticipated game while enjoying an alcoholic drink or two.

Alcohol’s role in societal issues such as road safety, risky sexual behaviours and gender-based violence (GBV) has been widely reported.

ALSO READ: Three out of 10 South African women are GBV victims

Tackling GBV

To tackle the latter, beer brand Carling Black Label has the #NoExcuse campaign, which leverages the power of football to drive change in the fight against GBV.

The brand associated with football, particularly the Soweto rivals, has brought the two teams’ former players to ensure positive masculinity is part of football’s DNA.

“As footballers, we are given a platform that many young boys look up to. That comes with responsibility,” said former Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele.

He was speaking at a media event held by the beverage brand this week at the Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff, in Johannesburg.

“We must use our voices to show that masculinity is not about aggression or dominance, but about strength, leadership, and respect.”

Carling Black Label Brand Manager Nonjabulo Ndwandwe said the campaign is about creating awareness and equipping men with practical tools to change behaviours and take action.

“For far too long, the issue of gender-based violence has been treated as a women’s issue when, in reality, it is a men’s issue too,” averred Ndwandwe.

Sekhukhune United captain Linda Mntambo and former Chiefs striker Bernard Parker were also in attendance.

“A lot of us carry trauma and emotions we don’t know how to deal with. That frustration sometimes comes out in ways that hurt the people around us,” said Parker, who is now the TS Galaxy Reserve Team Coach.

“But if we learn to talk, listen, and support each other, we can build a culture where men are not afraid to be vulnerable and seek help when needed.”

Ndwandwe recognised football’s captive power, particularly mentioning its audience of men and young boys who look up to footballers as role models.

“That is why we are using this platform to reach them where they are,” she said.

“It is not just about what happens in the stadiums. It is about what happens in homes, in relationships, and everyday interactions.

“Through the Champions for Change Course, we are ensuring that masculinity is redefined in a way that is healthy, respectful, and non-violent.”

ALSO READ: ‘KayB’s behaviour has caused serious offence’: BBMzansi housemate disqualified for misconduct

Building young men

The #NoExcuse campaign was established in 2017 and has been rolled out since 2018.

Part of the campaign is the Champions for Change Course, which unpacks common misconceptions about abuse, educates men on its various forms, and provides actionable steps they can take to make a difference in their communities.

The campaign is supported by a national footprint of mentors facilitating workshops and events in communities in partnership with NPO Father A Nation.

NOW READ: Kriya Gangiah on the rapidly growing padel sport possibly being the new golf [VIDEO]