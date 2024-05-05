Meet the Grabowski’s – parents adopt 4 children with albinism (VIDEO)

Despite already having two biological sons, they expanded their family by adopting four kids with albinism, along with another disabled girl.

Jon and Liz Grabowski were determined to impact the lives of Chinese children with albinism.

With this mission in mind, they willingly navigated the challenging international adoption process to welcome these special children into their family.

Their lives are marked by unwavering dedication and selflessness, but they found immense fulfilment in their decision, story rewind.

If you’re not familiar with albinism, it’s considered a “rare group of genetic disorders that cause the skin, hair, or eyes to have little or no colour,” as described by Healthline.’

An adoption journey

The family went on to star in the TLC special Born with Albinism, about their lives with their adopted children.

In the special, Liz talks about their adoption journey and says she was pleasantly surprised when a cute little girl with platinum hair showed up in her inbox as an optional match.

“We named her Lily, and immediately we fell in love,” shared the mother of seven. Liz and Jon later welcomed Mae, Nathaniel, Kaelyn, and Emily into the family, admitting they “never ever” planned on adopting five children, but “here we are!”

Although Mae doesn’t have albinism like her siblings, she faces challenges due to extensive brachial plexus nerve damage in her arm. Their adopted children contend with visual impairment, and Kaelyn also has an intellectual disability.

Yet, they consistently find ways to remain empowered and optimistic. “We are privileged to have front-row seats to see her grow and change,” Liz expressed about Kaelyn.

Liz shared further insights about their family the book Love what Matters.

‘We stand out in a crowd’

“Life with four children with albinism has been quite the adventure,” she wrote. “They play with LEGO, draw, read, swim, and engage in activities just like any other children. We stand out in a crowd and attract attention almost everywhere we go. Most interactions with people are positive. They appear genuinely interested in our kids and are courteous. However, there are times when the pointing, stares, and whispered comments feel intrusive and irritating.”

Liz emphasized that she and Jon constantly aim to be the parents “our children need,” acknowledging that they “often fail” but consistently seek ways to make amends. She remarked, “By the grace of God, we rise in the morning and have the opportunity to try again.”

