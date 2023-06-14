Grammys to acknowledge Amapiano and SA Hip Hop in new category

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

The Grammy Awards have added new categories to its long list, one of which is African Music Performance, which will recognise genres such as Amapiano.

“The Recording Academy is proud to announce these latest category changes to our awards process. These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said on the Grammys website.

The category will give influential individuals in the genre such as DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small their due credit, on the world stage.

“A track and singles category that recognises recordings that utilise unique local expressions from across the African continent,” said the Grammys website.

“The new category will highlight regional melodic, harmonic and rhythmic musical tradition.”

According to the Recording Academy, the category is not limited to genres such as Afro-fusion, Afro Pop, Afrobeats, Alte, Amapiano, Bongo Flava, Genge, Kizomba, and Chimurenga among the slew of genres found on the African continent.

Global recognition

Amapiano has seen unfathomable global recognition in the last five years, with international artists such as Diddy, Ciara, Swizz Beatz and many more often seen on social media enjoying to the music.

In 2021, British vocalist Jorja Smith was reproached by the likes of DBN Gogo and Cassper Nyovest when she made a song with Ghanaian music producer GuiltyBeatz as they controversially claimed to ‘take Amapiano to the world’.

Piano to the world

Amapiano hasn’t even tasted the top ten in global charts but we must allow people to come dilute and run with the sound so it can grow? What then happens to the pioneers? Aowa— uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) August 6, 2021

A touch from Kabza De Small ,De Mthuda or Abidoza woulda sent this through the roof. Vocals are fire doe! Piano to the world!!!! https://t.co/TPjRHwMJG6— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 6, 2021

Grammy growth

The other new additions to the awards were Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording. These new categories will be introduced at next year’s Grammys, officially known as the 66th Grammy Awards.

“By introducing these three new categories, we are able to acknowledge and appreciate a broader array of artists – and relocating the Producer Of the Year and Songwriter Of The Year categories to the General Field ensures that all our voters can participate in recognising excellence in these fields,” Mason continued.

“We are excited to honour and celebrate the creators and recordings in these categories, while also exposing a wider range of music to fans worldwide.”

