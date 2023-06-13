‘Cheapening of the female body’: Pearl Thusi’s outfit leaves social media split

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

While some have defended Pearl Thusi saying she can wear whatever she wants, others have chastised her for wearing a raunchy outfit at a Rich Mnisi and Adidas event.

The event was to celebrate Mnisi’s accomplishments and his collaboration with the global brand. Thusi wore a lace jumpsuit which showed her breasts and a black Karl Lagerfeld bomber jacket with boots to match.

Some have compared Thusi with controversial South African content creator Queen Minaj, who is popular for being seen public in just her underwear.

“In South Africa, Pearl Thusi represents feminism while Queen Minaj is a disgrace to the very same feminine community,” wrote @AdvoBarryRoux on Twitter juxtaposing the two women.

“This is Pearl Thusi’s body. She has agency & must dress however she wishes, within legal requirements,” wrote podcaster Penuel The Black Pen on social media.

“But I personally don’t approve of this. I think it’s a bad example for young impressionable kids/girls. I don’t think it’s liberating… I think it promotes the cheapening of the female body, in the eyes of most men. Pearl has done really well for her career, but I don’t approve of her current shenanigans.”

This is Pearl Thusi's body. She has agency & must dress however she wishes, within legal requirements.



The party

The event was held in Joburg’s Newtown over the weekend, and was attended by a slew of celebrities that included Cassper Nyovest, singer Tamara Dey and Drip founder Lekau Sehoana, among others.

With the event titled One of One, it celebrated Mnisi’s collection and campaign for Pride 2023; Let Love Be Your Legacy. Fashion designer Mnisi recently launched his new collection with Adidas globally.

Most of the attendees wore outfits that celebrated their uniqueness. Thusi wasn’t the only one draped in a raunchy outfit, a number of members of the LGBTQIA+ community celebrated Pride Month through their outfits.

A celebration of Rich Mnisi

“This is the moment to call yourself worthy, and help others do the same. This is the hour to bond, to love and be loved by family and community.

“This is the day to Love – unbridled, unfiltered, unashamed – and never look back Let love be your legacy,” said Mnisi in a statement.

