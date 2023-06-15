New Riky Rick song generated by AI to be released on Youth Day

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

The late rapper Riky Rick’s foundation has released a song titled Stronger, which was recorded using Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated from Riky’s words taken from his social media posts. The significance of the song is that it speaks to mental health well-being.

In his words

On the song which will be released tonight when the clock strikes midnight on all streaming platforms, fans will hear Boss Zonke’s voice in new music again.

In a section of the first the song says: “Eish but look, death is not the greatest loss in this life, the greatest loss is what dies inside while we’re alive. That’s why I really wanted to remember that you have to take care of the people that are close to you…”

According to a statement the song itself was put together by Riky’s long-time collaborators Ganja Beatz, Audio Militia, and lyricist Lebo Mochudi.

“The message we’re getting out of this campaign will honour Riky’s legacy of promoting positivity. We hope it benefits his fans and anyone struggling with mental health,” said Riky Rick’s partner Bianca Naidoo, in the statement.

ALSO READ: Ambitious Entertainment loses expensive court case against Blaq Diamond

Rikhado Makhado, or Riky Rick as he was fondly known by his fans, lost his battle with mental illness and took his own life early last year.

The song will be released at midnight, when it officially becomes Youth Day. Prior to his passing, the muso tweeted that he’ll return a stronger man.

ALSO READ: Esther Mahlangu’s artwork part of BMW’s electric AI Canvas at Art Basel

The foundation

“Our hope is that the Riky Rick Foundation for the Promotion of Artivism will inspire individuals and organisations to care for young people, for mental health and well-being as well as participate in bringing about the changes we want in society – in essence – to stay shining,” said Riky Rick’s mother, Louisa Zondo.

The foundation has created a place to respond to Riky’s rallying call to care for young people. “Please believe in young people. Give them as many opportunities as they need to prove themselves. At any cost,” Riky tweeted eight days before his death. This call now guides the foundation.

MaZondo recently published her book, Dearest MaRiky A Mother’s Journey through Grief, Trauma and Healing. Riky’s mother will be at Soweto’s Just Badela Food & Wine tomorrow to discuss the softcover book alongside Bianca Naidoo, Lorraine Sithole and Sindi Msibi.

NOW READ: SEE: Line-up for Cotton Fest’s first Durban festival