Learn the 5 habits of successful contractors

Successful contractors stay on top of their careers by setting clear goals, promoting themselves continuously, and prioritising work-life balance.

Contractors have great perks – higher pay, more flexibility, and the chance to work on various projects. But these benefits don’t just fall into your lap.

Top contractors make a serious effort to keep their careers thriving, and they do so by adhering to certain habits that not only ensure they’re getting work but also keep them happy.

As Maggie Moonsammy, Sales Manager at Strider Digital, puts it, many new contractors return to full-time roles because they don’t get the expected results. It’s usually not a lack of work but poor habits that make things harder.

Here are 5 habits that successful contractors swear by:

1. Be a contractor with a clear plan

Starting out, taking on too much work or making decisions on the fly is easy. But you need a plan to make a long-term career out of contracting. “Successful contractors set realistic goals,” says Moonsammy. “They know how many clients they need to hit a financial target and how many hours they need to dedicate to each project.” Without a plan, things can quickly spiral out of control with missed deadlines and burnout.

2. Keep promoting yourself

Even when you’re busy, you can’t afford to stop marketing yourself. While word-of-mouth is great, it doesn’t always stay consistent. Moonsammy suggests using social media, blogging, or maintaining your website to stay visible and build your brand.

3. Maintain a healthy work-life balance

While variety is one of the perks of contracting, it can easily become overwhelming. Many contractors take on too much work – sometimes for financial reasons, other times because they don’t want to miss out on exciting projects. But sacrificing personal time to keep up with everything is unsustainable. Long hours and no breaks are a recipe for burnout. Prioritise time for yourself to maintain your mental and physical health.

4. Learn to say no

Turning down work might feel risky, especially when you’re not in a permanent role. But saying yes to everything could lead to taking on low-paying jobs, projects you dislike, or teams you don’t fit with. “Saying no is crucial to your long-term success,” says Moonsammy. While it might sting financially in the short term, it’ll help you focus on the work that aligns with your goals and value.

5. Never stop learning

Contracting is a competitive field, and staying on top of industry trends is key. Successful contractors continuously learn and grow. The more skills you have, the more marketable you become. For example, learning additional coding languages can open more opportunities if you’re a developer. Staying updated with the latest design trends is equally important for roles like UX designers.

Moonsammy sums it up: “Contract work is a true ‘you get what you put in’ scenario. Whether you’re after financial goals or career experience, success comes from planning, prioritising, and continuously putting in the work.”

NOW READ: Game-changing benefits to attract top talent in 2025